1 killed in accident on 5 freeway near Griffith Park – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A person died Wednesday in an accident on Highway 5 northbound near Griffith Park.

The accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on the northbound lanes near Griffith Park Drive. They found a man lying on the ground, near the central divider.

The man was announced dead at the scene.

Two left lanes were closed for investigation. According to the California Highway Patrol, the lanes will be locked until at least 8:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it arrives.