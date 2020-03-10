Your weather today in Detroit for March 10, 2020 – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit should be pretty dry next week, according to the seven-day weather forecast by Saildrone drones. The best chance of rain is expected on Friday at 58 percent, with a light rain potential of 0.18 inches.

(Credit: Unsplash / Hoodline)

The immediate forecast also has warm temperatures for today. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 59 degrees on Thursday.

(Credit: Saildrone / Hoodline)

Winds are expected to increase to 20 mph on Friday, while today it will be quieter. The skies will be cloudy from Wednesday.

This story was created automatically using the local weather forecast data from Saildrone, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historical climate data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more information about what we are doing. Do you have thoughts Go here to share your comments.