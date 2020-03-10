Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Xi Jinping visits Wuhan

The president of China, Xi Jinping, traveled to Wuhan on Tuesday for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus began, in an effort to show the success of his government against the virus.

With a blue mask, Mr. Xi failed to declare victory, but his visit clearly intended to send a powerful signal that the government believed that the worst of the national emergency could end soon in China, just when other countries They were being hit by their own buds.

Reminder: Hundreds of millions of Chinese continue to live under quarantine restrictions. Large factories barely work and small businesses have been crushed.

By the numbers: The National Health Commission of China reported Tuesday that only 19 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours and 17 deaths. All but two of the new infections occurred in Wuhan.