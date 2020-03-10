Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Xi Jinping visits Wuhan
The president of China, Xi Jinping, traveled to Wuhan on Tuesday for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus began, in an effort to show the success of his government against the virus.
With a blue mask, Mr. Xi failed to declare victory, but his visit clearly intended to send a powerful signal that the government believed that the worst of the national emergency could end soon in China, just when other countries They were being hit by their own buds.
Reminder: Hundreds of millions of Chinese continue to live under quarantine restrictions. Large factories barely work and small businesses have been crushed.
By the numbers: The National Health Commission of China reported Tuesday that only 19 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours and 17 deaths. All but two of the new infections occurred in Wuhan.
United States acquires its growing outbreak
Around the world from Wuhan, the battle against the coronavirus was underway in the state of New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a one-mile containment zone in New Rochelle, a suburb of New York City that has been at the center of the region's outbreaks.
The containment zone, which would limit the main meeting spaces to stop the spread of the virus and close schools for two weeks, was part of a growing number of attempts by American cities to control the epidemic. Now there are more than 800 cases in the US. UU.
Universities like Harvard, M.I.T. and Ohio State sent students packing or moved classes online; Nursing homes were told to stop most visits; The Ivy League basketball tournaments were canceled; and the organizers of the Coachella music festival were in talks to postpone it.
Vladimir Putin opens the door to remain in office for life
At the request of the Russian president, the lower house of Parliament passed legislation that It would allow him to run for a fifth term as president in 2024, joining a large number of authoritarian leaders who have tried to extend their reigns.
The proposal was unexpectedly presented by a legislator in the State Duma, triggering a rapid cascade of developments that seemed carefully planned to appear spontaneous.
After the legislators expressed their support for the idea, Putin came in person to a great ovation, in what he claimed was an unscheduled visit.
"I am sure that the time will come when the highest presidential authority in Russia will not be, as they say, so personified, not so tied to one person," he said. "But that's how all our past history came together and, of course, we can't ignore this."
Context: If he fulfills two additional mandates, Putin will have held the highest office in the nation for 32 years, more than Joseph Stalin, but even less than Peter the Great, who reigned for 43 years.
Has been a year after a malfunction of the Boeing 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia, killing 157 people.
Since then, the families of the victims asked for greater scrutiny of the plane, pressed for a revision of the aviation laws and confronted Boeing executives. Many of them will meet today at a memorial service in Ethiopia.
On Monday, Ethiopian researchers said design flaws in the plane caused the accident. A Boeing spokesman said the company continued "extending our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302."
U.S. presidential race UU .: The first results of six Democratic nomination contests will arrive in a few hours, with Michigan granting the largest number of delegates, followed by the state of Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and North Dakota. This is what you can expect.
Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seemed to be belittling his reputation for dangerous aggression. But recent events, including an oil price war with Russia, are reviving debates in Western capitals about whether it is Too reckless to trust as a partner.
Snapshot: Above, goats led to pastures in the town of Langar in Tajikistan, in what was the Silk Road. Our writer passed 12 days following the old trade route through Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. There were "frequent incidents of abject transactional chaos, often hilarious," but at the same time, she wrote: "We hope it never ends."
What we are reading: This investigation of the Tampa Bay Times from GardaWorld, a company that took shortcuts while building an empire of armored trucks. "It reveals, in amazing and horrifying detail after another, the remains and the carnage left behind," says Matt Apuzzo, our research correspondent in Brussels. "Brilliant investigative journalism,quot;.
Stocking your pantry
Melissa Clark, food columnist, wrote last week about stock up on food in a moment of uncertainty and fear. We talked with her about how meal planning and cooking can be relaxing in stressful times.
The US government UU. Recommend store a water and food supply for two weeks. How should people be thinking about buying food now?
It is always a good idea to have an assorted pantry, whether you feel anxious about the world or simply because the refrigerator is empty. There is an additional layer of security and control: whatever happens, you will eat well.
What should be first on the list?
Start with your favorite starch: it could be pasta or rice. Next: protein. Beans are great: if you're going to be home for a long time, I could also boil some dried beans, which taste the best, although canned beans are among my favorite favorite foods. That is the kind of skeleton of the food, so you need flavor: so take advantage of aromatics such as garlic, onion and spices. If you like to bake, buy butter, yeast, sugar, salt.
Should we think of food as more than calories and nutrition at a time like this? His boss, Sam Sifton, said that a well-stocked pantry is about maintaining a good and sensible life, regardless of viral pathogens. Next time it could be a storm. Or maybe you just want to stay at home!
People emphasize eating, that's something real. So you could also eat very well. But feeding yourself, your family and your neighbors will give you a great feeling of calm and joy. This is how we overcome difficult times.
