Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

The leader of China visits the center of the outbreak

Xi Jinping traveled to the city of Wuhan today for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus there over two months ago, a sign that the Chinese government believes that the worst of the national emergency has passed.

Here are the latest updates about the virus and a map of where it has spread.

In other developments:

The new White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and two members of Congress quarantined after meeting someone with the virus. All three have spent time with President Trump in recent days, but the White House press secretary said the president would not be evaluated "because he has not had prolonged close contact,quot; with confirmed patients "nor has any symptoms."

Authorities in California said it could take two to three days to unload passengers from the Grand Princess, a cruise ship that landed in Oakland on Monday with 21 confirmed cases on board.

As of today, 60 million people in Italy need permission to travel, the first of these national restrictions in Europe. The virus has killed more people in Italy than anywhere else outside of China.

New York now has 142 confirmed cases throughout the state. None of the approximately 1,800 public schools in New York City have closed, but here is a list of other school closures in the area.

Ireland canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades, including Dublin, as the outbreak affected plans for cultural and sporting events around the world.

What to know: Here are tips on how to prepare and answers to questions about the virus. The Trump administration published several pages of guidelines on Monday.

Markets recede after defeat

Global stocks rose modestly today, and futures markets suggested that Wall Street would open higher, after the worst trading day since the 2008 financial crisis. Here are the latest market updates.