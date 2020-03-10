Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

The leader of China visits the center of the outbreak
Xi Jinping traveled to the city of Wuhan today for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus there over two months ago, a sign that the Chinese government believes that the worst of the national emergency has passed.
Here are the latest updates about the virus and a map of where it has spread.
In other developments:
-
The new White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and two members of Congress quarantined after meeting someone with the virus. All three have spent time with President Trump in recent days, but the White House press secretary said the president would not be evaluated "because he has not had prolonged close contact,quot; with confirmed patients "nor has any symptoms."
-
Authorities in California said it could take two to three days to unload passengers from the Grand Princess, a cruise ship that landed in Oakland on Monday with 21 confirmed cases on board.
-
As of today, 60 million people in Italy need permission to travel, the first of these national restrictions in Europe. The virus has killed more people in Italy than anywhere else outside of China.
-
New York now has 142 confirmed cases throughout the state. None of the approximately 1,800 public schools in New York City have closed, but here is a list of other school closures in the area.
-
Ireland canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades, including Dublin, as the outbreak affected plans for cultural and sporting events around the world.
What to know: Here are tips on how to prepare and answers to questions about the virus. The Trump administration published several pages of guidelines on Monday.
Markets recede after defeat
Global stocks rose modestly today, and futures markets suggested that Wall Street would open higher, after the worst trading day since the 2008 financial crisis. Here are the latest market updates.
In an effort to address the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump said he would meet with Republican lawmakers today to discuss a payroll tax cut and legislation to protect hourly wage earners who may have to miss work Due to the virus.
Related: After Saudi Arabia reduced oil prices, producers in the US UU. And in other places They are preparing for the loss of jobs.
What to know: If your long-term financial goals have not changed, your investments probably should not. Even for recent retirees, a portfolio with a good dose of shares offers the best chance of not running out of money.
Go deeper: Investor Warren Buffett once warned: "It is only when the tide goes down that one learns who has been swimming naked." With that advice in mind, our financial columnist James B. Stewart explains why the coronavirus represents a real test for the financial system.
Michigan is the grand prize of the day for Democrats
The state is one of six nomination contests held today, along with Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.
Four years after Senator Bernie Sanders won Michigan in an upset, he is again with working class voters to give him a victory. But former Vice President Joe Biden leads each public survey by two digits.
The details: The first results are expected around 8 p.m. Oriental. The Times will have live coverage.
Closer look: Our reporters spoke with some of Mr. Sanders' followers, who believe that the only way to create a fair economy is to drastically change the current one.
Yesterday: Senator Cory Booker became the last former rival to support Mr. Biden.
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about the campaign of Senator Elizabeth Warren.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
"They were an extraordinary group,quot;
Since then, the families of the victims requested greater scrutiny of the plane, pressed for a review of aviation laws and confronted Boeing executives. Many of them will meet today at a memorial service in Ethiopia.
On Monday, Ethiopian researchers said Design failures on the plane caused the accident. A Boeing spokesman said the company continued "extending our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302."
This is what is happening most.
U.S. military review UU .: Authorities said they were evaluating how their forces carry out missions in Iraq and Syria after the death of two US Special Operations troops in northern Iraq.
Oaths of mourning: Both President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, took an oath as president of Afghanistan, plunging the country into a new crisis during sensitive peace talks with the Taliban.
Yoga in Alabama: State lawmakers are considering lifting a yoga ban in 1993 in public schools, but some critics say it is an inherently religious and "non-Christian,quot; practice.
Snapshot: Above, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, in London on Monday, before a ceremony in honor of the British Commonwealth. It was their final official commitment before they began life as semi-royals in Canada.
Nightly Comedy: At a press conference on the coronavirus last week, President Trump said he had a natural scientific ability, and noted that his uncle had been a professor at M.I.T. Seth Meyers said: "People don't just automatically know what their uncles know, otherwise we would all know the lyrics of every Steely Dan song."
What we are hearing: This Radiolab podcast about a journalist, Latif Nasser, who discovers a detainee from Guantanamo Bay with the same name. "The program takes him on a wild trip to Morocco, Sudan and inside the US military barbed wire prison in Cuba," says Alisha Haridasani Gupta, who writes In Her Words.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Our food editor, Sam Sifton, call this suffocated chicken "the culinary equivalent of a blanket with weights and a nap on the couch: safe and homey,quot;. Subscribe to your newsletter.
Watch: Max von Sydow, protagonist of "The Seventh Seal,quot; and "The Exorcist," died Sunday at age 90. This is where you can watch 13 of his best movies.
Listens: A fictional Kevin Bacon (played by the real one), an impromptu space opera and a gothic horror story of the Midwest are among the new podcasts we recommend.
Smarter life: If nobody at work seems to read your emails, here are eight ways to change that.
And now for the backstory in …
Reporting in Syria
Our head of the Istanbul office, Carlotta Gall, is covering a tense moment in the nine-year civil war in Syria, as government forces backed by Russian fighter jets have been approach the last city controlled by the country's rebels. She told Mike Ives of the Briefings team how it is there.
Did your last trip to Syria feel riskier than the previous ones?
Fortunately our trip to Idlib was not particularly dangerous. Sometimes we could hear planes in the sky, we heard a projectile land in a nearby neighborhood, but nothing came very close to where we were working.
But I saw that the Syrians around us were very nervous when we received radio reports that Russian fighter jets were in the sky. They have learned that Russian planes are extremely dangerous and unleash devastating and powerful bombs, and seem to point frequently to civilian areas, especially hospitals, schools and markets.
Do you highlight some scenes or stories of Idlib?
What surprised me was to hear how many people had fled their homes in the middle of the night, often only in the clothes they were wearing. There has been a very rapid advance by the Syrian-Russian forces, and people are suddenly in extreme danger. There are many who do not own cars, and families had to pile up completely, sometimes five people, on a motorcycle.
The most powerful quotation of his article: "The only option is to wait for death," comes from a woman who had previously fled to the city of Idlib and then settled in a nearby city. It was transmitted by his son Hikmat al-Khatib, an orthopedic surgeon. What is your story?
He runs the main hospital in the city of Maaret Misrin. He is torn in three ways. Her young daughter has cancer, so she sought treatment for her in Turkey and moved her wife, a psychologist who works with refugees, and three children to Turkey. But he stayed to continue working in the hospital. Then his hometown was attacked and his parents had to flee. Now his family is divided into three villages, and he is starting to despair of not being able to protect them.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Chris
Times, journalists are on the ground in almost 160 countries, covering the world and the forces that shape it. You can support their efforts by subscribing today
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford provided the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Today's episode is about the presidential campaign of Elizabeth Warren.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: Air Jordans, p. (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Two of our journalists described the heartbreaking experience of reporting on a rich Canadian playboy accused of sexually abusing poor adolescent girls in the Bahamas.