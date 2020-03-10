Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

"Italy, protected area,quot;
In an effort to mimic the containment policies established by the authoritarian government of China that may be slowing the spread of the coronavirus there, Italy became the first European country on Monday to announce severe national travel limits.
Referring to his country as "Italy, protected area," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that rankings between threat levels in different regions and provinces would be replaced by a general restriction on the non-essential movement throughout the country of 60 million persons.
The last: Italian authorities said 1,598 more people had contracted the virus and there were 97 more deaths since Sunday. Italy now has 9,172 confirmed cases, which makes it the site of the largest outbreak outside of China. We have live updates and a map of where the virus has spread.
Xi Jinping: The leader of China visited Wuhan this morning for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus broke out there. His visit to the city, which closed in late January, sends a powerful signal that the Chinese government believes that the worst of its national emergency has passed.
By the numbers: On the worst day of Wall Street in more than a decade, the S,amp;P 500, which has already fallen 12 percent from its peak at the end of February, fell more than 7 percent on Monday. The main stock market benchmarks in Europe also fell more than 7 percent.
Analysis: Europe's economy is more likely in a recession, and the coronavirus is not helping. Few express their confidence that those responsible for formulating European policies (hesitations, debates and cross-border recriminations for economic crises) will address this collectively or effectively.
The role of Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, whose sudden and abrupt cut in the price of oil has shaken a global economy that was already on the verge of a recession, has revived debates in Western capitals about whether it is too imprudent to trust as a partner
Another great Tuesday for the Democrats
Six states celebrate Democratic presidential primaries today, and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont He hopes to revive his campaign marked with a victory over former Vice President Joe Biden in Michigan, the first of the great battlefields of the Midwest to cast votes.
But Mr. Sanders could face even greater odds of winning Michigan than in the 2016 primaries, when white working-class voters drove him to victory over Hillary Clinton.
Background: Biden, who won 10 of the 14 states that voted last Tuesday, is accumulating the support of former rivals and today they are expected to do well with black Democrats and white voters with a college education. But Mr. Sanders has been campaigning in Michigan and publishing television ads that attack Mr. Biden in commerce and social security.
Context: "The Sanders campaign has exposed a class division within the Democratic Party, ”write two of our political reporters. "Their promises of an advantage are more attractive to those who need it and more confusing to those who do not need it."
Another angle: The Democratic presidential candidate will surely be (another) man. Party activists, elected officials and voters are pushing for a woman to take second place on the ticket.
Go deeper: On a trip to his hometown in Michigan, Rebecca Blumenstein, deputy editor of The Times, explored why he does not "fall into an orderly script,quot; of American political polarization.
If you have 9 minutes, it's worth it
"I want to be an ambassador of hope,quot;
Adam Castillejo, above, was introduced to the world last year as the second person to heal from H.I.V. The scientists identified him as the "patient of London."
Now him He has decided to reveal his identity, after realizing that his story carried a powerful message of optimism.
"This is a unique position," said Castillejo, 40, who grew up in Venezuela and moved to London through Copenhagen in 2002. "A unique and very humiliating position."
This is what is happening most.
Afghanistan: The peace talks between the government and the Taliban, which are expected to begin today, have been delayed. On Monday in the capital, a surreal scene was developed in which both President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival took an oath, as a result of an electoral dispute that lasted for months.
MH17 test: In The Hague, four men linked to Russian security services are being tried in absentia for the demolition of a passenger plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014.
Prince andrew In a rare move, the chief federal prosecutor in Manhattan said for the second time that Prince Andrew refused to help authorities with an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking by financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.
What we are hearing: Is The Radio Lab podcast about a journalist, Latif Nasser, who discovers a detainee in Guantanamo Bay with the same name he was authorized to be transferred in 2016 but is still trapped inside the prison. "The program takes him on a wild trip to Morocco, Sudan and inside the US military barbed wire prison in Cuba," says Alisha Haridasani Gupta, who writes In Her Words.
And now for the backstory in …
Reporting in Syria
Our head of the Istanbul office, Carlotta Gall, is covering a tense moment in the nine-year civil war in Syria, as government forces backed by Russian fighter jets have been approach the last city controlled by the country's rebels. He chatted by email with Mike about what it is to report there.
Did your last trip to Syria feel riskier than the previous ones?
Fortunately our trip to Idlib was not particularly dangerous. Sometimes we could hear planes in the sky, we heard a projectile land in a nearby neighborhood, but nothing came very close to where we were working.
But I saw that the Syrians around us were very nervous when we received radio reports that Russian warplanes were in heaven. They have learned that Russian planes are extremely dangerous and unleash devastating and powerful bombs, and seem to point frequently to civilian areas, especially hospitals, schools and markets.
Do you highlight some scenes or stories of Idlib?
What surprised me was to hear how many people had fled their homes in the middle of the night, often only in the clothes they were wearing. There has been a very rapid advance by the Syrian-Russian forces, and people are suddenly in extreme danger. There are many who do not own cars, and families had to pile up completely, sometimes five people, on a motorcycle.
The most powerful quotation of his article: "The only option is to wait for death,quot; comes from a woman who had fled to the city of Idlib and had settled in a nearby town. It was transmitted by his son Hikmat al-Khatib, an orthopedic surgeon. What is your story?
He runs the main hospital in the city of Maaret Misrin. He is torn in three ways. Her young daughter has cancer, so she sought treatment for her in Turkey and moved her wife, a psychologist who works with refugees, and three children to Turkey. But he stayed to continue working in the hospital. Then his hometown was attacked and his parents had to flee. Now his family is divided into three villages, and he is starting to despair of not being able to protect them.
