Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

In an effort to mimic the containment policies established by the authoritarian government of China that may be slowing the spread of the coronavirus there, Italy became the first European country on Monday to announce severe national travel limits.

Referring to his country as "Italy, protected area," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that rankings between threat levels in different regions and provinces would be replaced by a general restriction on the non-essential movement throughout the country of 60 million persons.

The last: Italian authorities said 1,598 more people had contracted the virus and there were 97 more deaths since Sunday. Italy now has 9,172 confirmed cases, which makes it the site of the largest outbreak outside of China. We have live updates and a map of where the virus has spread.

Xi Jinping: The leader of China visited Wuhan this morning for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus broke out there. His visit to the city, which closed in late January, sends a powerful signal that the Chinese government believes that the worst of its national emergency has passed.