YOU. Celebrate more phenomenal women who have an important place in their heart

For International Women's Day, Tip shared many photos with important women in his life. There are many women, so he decided to continue publishing them.

Check out his recent post in which he continues to celebrate women. There are several photos included in the latest publication of Tip, as you will see below.

‘More phenomenal women who have a place in my heart ❤️ This list is really endless … # HappyInternationalWomensDay & # 39 ;, Tip captioned her post, which includes more photos.

Precious Harris and Tiny Harris are among the women presented in the photos.

Someone asked: "So we are going to act as if that second image doesn't deserve everyone's attention?" And another follower mentioned Precious: "RestUpPrecious,quot;

A follower said: "I have no doubt that she is one of the best mothers on the planet." She clearly raised a good man. 🙌🏼 ’

Another commentator criticized Tip and said: "I love this @ troubleman31 but the photo of @majorgirl should have been the first,quot;, and a fan posted this: "I love you Tip! Always supporting and elevating women in your life 💪 🏽 '

Tip also invited one of the funniest comedians of his podcast, ExpediTIntly. This is what he told fans: ‘One of the funniest comedians in the world @michelleisawolf came and sat with me on #Expeditively to see,quot; Why so serious "? YOU ARE UP NOW @applepodcasts @spotify "

You can also watch the video below.

Many fans told Tip that he should also have published Deyjah Harris, especially after the 2019 drama surrounding the father-daughter relationship.

Other than that, a few days ago, Tip made his fans cry with a recent message on his social media account.

The rapper broke many hearts of his fans by sharing a poem that Nate Woods wrote before his execution.

As you probably know, CNN reported that Alabama executed prisoner Nathaniel Woods for the crimes he committed.



