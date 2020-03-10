Yes, Amber wanted to have a bigger love is a blind reunion fight

It is the moment that everyone talked about Love is blind The meeting could have been much more dramatic.

In an interview about The Ellen DeGeneres show, Lucio amber and husband Matt Barnett detailed all Jessica Batten situation, including what viewers did not see at the meeting.

"Obviously, there were many things on the show that I didn't know," Amber told the host. Ellen Degeneres after seeing a clip of her drunk bachelorette party again. "I thought maybe she was in love with him. So, seeing everything when the show was broadcast, I wasn't happy."

"It was super fun," Barnett joked.

"Matt was trying his best to calm me down," said Amber. Then, Barnett did his best to calm Amber before his confrontation with Jessica at the meeting. Remember, the program was filmed at the end of 2018, so it has been a long time.