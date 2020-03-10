Yes, Amber wanted to have a bigger love is a blind reunion fight

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
It is the moment that everyone talked about Love is blind The meeting could have been much more dramatic.
In an interview about The Ellen DeGeneres show, Lucio amber and husband Matt Barnett detailed all Jessica Batten situation, including what viewers did not see at the meeting.
"Obviously, there were many things on the show that I didn't know," Amber told the host. Ellen Degeneres after seeing a clip of her drunk bachelorette party again. "I thought maybe she was in love with him. So, seeing everything when the show was broadcast, I wasn't happy."
"It was super fun," Barnett joked.
"Matt was trying his best to calm me down," said Amber. Then, Barnett did his best to calm Amber before his confrontation with Jessica at the meeting. Remember, the program was filmed at the end of 2018, so it has been a long time.
"I am a very open person, I am very honest about my feelings," said Amber. "Something was going to be said and we got engaged."
"We reduced it to 20 percent," Barnett said.
Yes, that was 20 percent of what could have been between Amber and Jessica.
In the meantime The Ellen DeGeneres show, the couples still together: Amber and Barnett, Cameron Hamilton Y Lauren Speed, Damian Powers Y Giannina Gibelli"He discussed the show and how life has been since then." Amber even revealed how he knew Barnett's house was haunted and why they had to move. As for the following, everyone has different plans. Cameron and Lauren want to have a bigger wedding with friends and family, Damian and Gi plan to travel and possibly move together, and Amber and Barnett are "catching up now."
"We're having a lot of fun right now," said Amber.
Love is blind Now it is streaming on Netflix.