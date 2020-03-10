Xanana Gusmao returns as Prime Minister of East Timor in the coalition government | News

A six-party coalition in East Timor is ready to form a government led by independence hero Xanana Gusmao, President Francisco Guterres said in a letter, the coalition spokesman said Tuesday.

Gusmao, the country's first president and former prime minister, announced last month that he had formed a new coalition that controlled 34 of the 65 seats in parliament and said he would prepare to form a new government.

The small nation of Southeast Asia faced political instability since the collapse of a coalition that supports Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak.

Gusmao, 73, led the military wing of the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor, who fought against Indonesia, which took control of the country in 1975 after centuries of Portuguese rule.

He was jailed in Jakarta towards the end of the Indonesian occupation, but continued to lead the struggle for independence behind bars.

After the Timorese voted overwhelmingly for independence in a referendum backed by the United Nations in 1999, Gusmao returned to his homeland as a hero and was elected first president of the country in 2002. He then served as prime minister from 2007 until his resignation in February 2015

East Timor is one of the poorest countries in the world, and was occupied by Indonesia for 24 years, during which an estimated 100,000 East Timorese died.

When Indonesia finally left in 1999, more than 80 percent of the country's infrastructure had been destroyed.

The country became completely independent in 2002 after three years of UN administration and continues to rely heavily on oil and gas, which accounted for 78 percent of its 2017 state budget.

Tensions have diminished in the nascent democracy due to income inequality and high unemployment.

Apart from oil, agriculture and coffee cultivation are key sectors of the economy.