With a baby given weeks of life, parents promise to enjoy every moment of life – Up News Info

They grow fast, but sometimes, children do not have the opportunity to grow. That is the case of a 1-year-old boy from Bloomington.

Brice McArdle has a rare form of brain cancer. He has been given 2 to 10 weeks of life.

Thanks to a torrent of love, he is living the rest of his life to the fullest.

They say that life is like a carousel, round and round, up and down. For Christine and Chris McArdle, life changed in 2015. Chris and Christine met at Christianmingle.com, they married two years later.

In 2018, his biggest dream came true, his name is Brice. Christine reflects on the birth: "I called my mother and said:" Mom, I was made to be a mother. As if this were my purpose. I am the happiest I've had in my whole life. "

During the first nine months, it was a smooth and glorious journey, until what appeared to be an ear infection turned out to be much more.

"It was really necessary to act fast and an avalanche of surgeons and doctors came in," Christine recalls.

Brice has ETMR, a rare brain cancer. After five months of surgery and chemotherapy, doctors say Brice has only a few weeks left to live.

"We received the news that it is basically a deal made, we both decided that we will not work." We will spend every waking moment with him that we can and trust God with the results of that, ”said Chris.

And that is what brought them to the Mall of America: the quintessential childhood experience of Minnesota. The mall welcomed them for an exclusive private tour of all the child-friendly things.

“All the things we imagine doing with Brice, all in a period of 4 to 12 weeks. All the things we thought we were going to do when I was a little boy, we want to do now, "Christine said as she made her way through the mall.

And now it will last forever at the Mall of America, as the family received a "Brice was here,quot; badge to ride in the playground. Chris was speechless, "that touches my heart, I honestly don't even know what to say."

Another element that the family can mark on their long list for Brice's short life.

"The fact that we have a wish list does not mean that we have lost hope (in the chamber), it just means that doctors have given us a certain period of time and that we will live life fully during that time," he said. Chris.

Co-workers, families and friends donated PTO time and thousands of dollars so that the McArdles could participate, from the science museum to the railroad museum, a Star Wars experience and a Up News Info-TV debut. The family is marking the first that will also be durable.

“When it happened, we thought: do we trust God? Yes. "And that's when your faith is proven. Either we trust him or not," said Christine.

"You never dream that something so terrible will happen, but I think when they present that to you, you have to do it and they have done it with grace." I can't cheer them up enough because they have been spectacular, "said Brice's grandmother, Cory Vail.

And little Brice has been the biggest champion. Despite all the pain, Brice has not shed a single tear since the day she was diagnosed.

"It is impossible to be sad with this child, he is so happy," said Christine.

While there will always be time for tears, there may not be hugs.

“I squeeze it. I did it before, but now I love to hug him well and I can say he likes it too. I think every time I hug him tight, take this mental note, remember this moment, ”said Chris.

And they will have so many moments to remember, because life is fleeting and the McArdles have decided to enjoy the trip.

Brice is in palliative care and enjoys a lovely family time at home. Brice's parents say they hope to have more children and that no matter what happens in their family, Brice's love will live forever.

We know that some of you may want to send your support to Brice, and we have established a place where you can comment, either by commenting below or by leaving a note on Facebook.