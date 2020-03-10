Wings signs defense for a one-year contract – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Red Wings signed defender Alex Biega with a one-year contract extension.

The team announced the move on Monday. Biega was acquired by Red Wings in an October 6 exchange with Vancouver. He has three points, all assists, in 48 games with Detroit this season.

Biega has played 227 games with Vancouver and Detroit since 2014-15. He has four goals and 35 assists in his NHL career.

Biega was originally written by the Buffalo Sabers in 2006.

The Red Wings host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

