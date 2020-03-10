Will Apple Watch track sleep in third-party watchOS 7 Sherlock applications?

Although we have no idea if Apple plans to hold a spring hardware event or even its annual WWDC summer developer conference, we are starting to get a clearer idea of ​​what will come a couple of weeks ago. That is because 9to5Mac has published a series of stories based on information obtained from the next version of iOS.

Oddly enough, many of the leaks of iOS yesterday were not due to both the iOS itself and the iPhone accessories. For example, the Apple Watch will soon be able to detect oxygen levels, track sleep and allow users to share watch faces. I use the Apple Watch for sleep tracking now with Sleep ++. Hopefully, with official support, Apple will automate some of the things I have to do manually every night, like putting it in "theater,quot; mode. A warning alert that the battery life is low an hour or two before bedtime would also be smart, and it is rumored.

Hell, whenever you want, I'm sure you'd be interested if Apple offered the same level of API access to third-party suspension applications like Sleep ++ that it gives to its own applications. And a pony too, which is probably more likely than Apple opening APIs to help applications, Sherlocking competes in a uniform playing field.

Speaking of Apple accessories with special access to iOS functions, we should soon see a new version of Apple's Bluetooth Powerbeats headphones. And we got our first "look,quot; at the rumored headphones on the ear of the Apple brand in the form of icons that will appear on iOS. I am intrigued by the possibility that Apple launches black headphones for the first time in … forever?

All current Apple and Beats Bluetooth headphones are pretty good, but that doesn't mean they don't have an edge over the competition thanks to their close integration with iOS. I sympathize with the argument that it is Apple's platform so you can do what you want with it, but only to a certain extent.

Finally, of special interest to me are the small additional details we obtained about trackpad compatibility on the iPad:

One difference may be that the pointer automatically disappears after a few seconds of not touching the mouse or the connected touch panel, a concession to the iPad's touch experience. It would appear again when the user tries to move the cursor again.

It's a small detail, but it foreshadows something important: Apple plans to do something more interesting than simply pressing the mouse cursor on the screen and making it work as it does on a Mac.

If you expect more information specific to iOS, just when I was closing the newsletter last night MacRumors It came with a series of new leaks, which we round here. I think the biggest business could be significantly reinforced iMessage options, including @menciones and message retractions.

I would tell you that we can expect more details about all of the above at Apple events, but obviously I can't guess how Apple, or any technology company, plans to make announcements in the coming months. And given the way the new coronavirus seems to be increasing, its effect on product announcements should not be anyone's main concern at this time.

Coronavirus

We have passed the point where the responses of technology companies to Coronavirus are as remarkable as they once were. Until now, great technology seemed to be somewhat more aggressive in its response than several local, state and national governments. Now calls for people to work from home are common, all of Italy is closed and does not need to be told that the stock market lost its shit yesterday.

(Speaking of … shit, I'm as baffled as everyone else because people are apparently accumulating toilet paper. Sorry for the unsolicited and seemingly tangential advice, but here it goes: overcome any concerns you may have about it and buy a bidet toilet seat.They are cheap, easy to install and make it cleaner.The advantage is that any TP you already have will suddenly last four times longer).

Here is some of our coverage of the last days, led by our excellent scientific team.

┏ New York will use low-wage prison labor to do hand sanitizers.

┏ The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is exploring COVID-19 tests at home in Seattle.

┏ The United States has surprisingly tested few people for the new coronavirus.

┏ Technology giants will continue to pay staff hourly, even if they are asked to stay home due to the coronavirus.

┏ How cities are fighting the coronavirus on public transport.

┏ Wuhan students tried to start the remote learning application from the App Store leaving bad reviews.

More from The Verge

┏ A new major Intel processor failure could overcome DRM encryption and protections.

┏ Oppo announces the flagship Find X2 Pro: 12040 1440p screen, periscope camera, orange leather. Sam Byford looked at one of the first units and was impressed:

The same goes for the screen, which is clearly one of the best panels available on a phone, if not the best. It is a 6.7 inch 3168×1440 OLED screen with curved edges, HDR10 + support and a 120Hz refresh rate, which puts it at the height of the Galaxy S20. However, unlike Samsung's latest flagship, you can use the 120Hz mode with the full resolution of 1440p, and Oppo also dynamically adjusts the refresh rate based on the on-screen content. There is an optical fingerprint sensor on the screen and a small cutout for the selfie camera.

┏ The Moto 360 (2019) is a familiar combination of good hardware and bad software.. Barbara Krasnoff reviewed this Wear OS smart watch, which if you didn't know, it's not really made by Motorola. He got a better battery life than he expected, but in general Wear OS can't keep up with the competition.

The question is: Is it worth the money? If you compare it with something like Samsung's Active 2 40mm, then the Moto 360 doesn't seem like a bargain. The Samsung watch also features a 1.2-inch OLED screen always on with 5ATM water resistance (so you can swim with it). It offers a little more RAM (1.5 GB) and half the storage (4 GB). It sells for around $ 280, while the third-generation Moto 360, at $ 350, costs $ 70 more.

┏ Pixel 4A images on a cloth case may have leaked. It seems real to me. I would like to see Google find a way to lower the price even more aggressively than what it did last year with the Pixel 3A.

┏ The redesigned Spotify homepage makes it easy to access your favorites. I think I like this update, but I hope Spotify does not give in to the need to convert this most used section into a place for self-promotion. I don't want to and I don't want to use Spotify to listen to podcasts, for example, so I was pleasantly surprised to see that he had just put podcasts in this upper space. Let's see if it stays that way.

┏ Call of Duty: Warzone is a free real battle game. If you are not a player, you may not realize how colossal Call of Duty is. A free real battle game under that brand is a big problem.