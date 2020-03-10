Why was Kourtney Kardashian surprised by the reaction to stretch marks?

Instagram / Poosh
When Kourtney Kardashian He shared a photo that showed his stretch marks in August, he never expected it to go viral.
In a new cover story for HealthApril issue, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star looked back at the photo and talked about his reaction to the public's praise.
"That surprised me," he told the magazine when asked about the positive reaction. "I've had stretch marks since eighth or ninth grade on the side of my loot. I never cared, I like them!"
As fans will remember, the photo showed Kourtney posing in a swimsuit while on vacation and showed the words "I love my little stripes,quot; in the comments section.
This was not the only topic that Kourtney covered during the interview. He also talked about his training and eating habits, including the only thing he "never,quot; consumes.
"I would never open a can of soda," he told the publication. "That's not where I would cheat. My mother (Kris Jenner) has a good pantry in Palm Springs full of Cheetos and Oreos and lots of junk food. I definitely treat myself. And recently) Kim (Kardashian) and I made a road trip, and we stopped at a gas station and attacked it: Funyuns, mini donuts, Chex Mix. With our children, I try not to force it. I teach them healthy things and everything in moderation. When we go to Disneyland, we eat anything; We are not going to bring our own snacks! "
Speaking of children, Kourtney also talked about raising his three children:Mason Disick, Penelope Disick Y Reick Disick"And it became real about those less than perfect moments."
Greg Swales for Health
"I have my moments!" Kourtney said when asked if there is anything that makes her angry. "When nobody is listening to me, that causes a moment. Especially if you have little time and try to go out the door. I don't always have as much patience as I would like. But I try to remember:" It's not a big problem, it's fine; we're going to get there. "It's about letting go of the plan, it doesn't always work!"
In addition, Kourtney talked about his anxiety during the interview.
"For the past three years I have been going to therapy," Kourtney said. "Once a week I go to a double session. I wait for it every week! Having that awareness, I discover that I can almost catch things before they become a major problem. When those most difficult moments occur, I think: "The lesson I'm supposed to learn? My workouts are also key. And if I can, I go to church once a week. I go with friends and then have dinner. I'm very homely; it's important for me to force myself to do something social ! "
