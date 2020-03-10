Why was Kourtney Kardashian surprised by the reaction to stretch marks?

When Kourtney Kardashian He shared a photo that showed his stretch marks in August, he never expected it to go viral.

In a new cover story for HealthApril issue, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star looked back at the photo and talked about his reaction to the public's praise.

"That surprised me," he told the magazine when asked about the positive reaction. "I've had stretch marks since eighth or ninth grade on the side of my loot. I never cared, I like them!"

As fans will remember, the photo showed Kourtney posing in a swimsuit while on vacation and showed the words "I love my little stripes,quot; in the comments section.

This was not the only topic that Kourtney covered during the interview. He also talked about his training and eating habits, including the only thing he "never,quot; consumes.

"I would never open a can of soda," he told the publication. "That's not where I would cheat. My mother (Kris Jenner) has a good pantry in Palm Springs full of Cheetos and Oreos and lots of junk food. I definitely treat myself. And recently) Kim (Kardashian) and I made a road trip, and we stopped at a gas station and attacked it: Funyuns, mini donuts, Chex Mix. With our children, I try not to force it. I teach them healthy things and everything in moderation. When we go to Disneyland, we eat anything; We are not going to bring our own snacks! "