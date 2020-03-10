Why some of the single nation are not happy with Peter Weber's parents

Barb weber Y Peter Weber, parents of The Bachelor 24-star season Peter WeberHe finally gave fans the moment that has been provoked throughout the season in the first part of the final. Yes, the time to "bring her home." But the way the Webers arrived is not right with most viewers.
After the meetings with Madison Prewett Y Hannah Ann SlussPeter's family was the Hannah Ann team. Barb and his father Peter told their son that Madison was not right for him, and after that meeting, Madison left Hannah Ann there for Peter to propose … for now.
Barb posted a blatant video singing "Stop! In the Name of Love,quot; before the first part of the finale, and Bachelor Nation fans are using the comments section to express their anger.
"I am horrified to see your childish tantrum. I am also praising GOD (yes, GOD) because I don't have a mother like you. I SICK how you talked to Madi. She is too good for your family," said an Instagram user wrote.
"Barbara. I love you baby. But I have to tell you something from the bottom of my heart, you made a bad call and I hate to tell you that. But Peter is made for Madison," said another.
Others offered warnings.
"My husband's mother also interfered and manipulated our relationship. You should know that we still choose. And we continue to do so. Every day. But the uphill battle we endured due to their interference was more painful and exhausting for our marriage than I can put it on. in words. I hate to see you doing that to your son. He is trying to trust his heart and be an adult. Leave him. Your interference will only cause more pain. I promise, "jls1302 published.
However, not all comments were negative.
"Can people leave her alone, please? Barb, I think you did the right thing," said Marcydtt.
Fans also took dad Peter's most recent post, a picture of him with his wife, to comment on the final events.
"The way they both treated Madi was unpleasant and disrespectful. It's sad that they both feel the need to control and manipulate their adult son," wrote provebrs_3.
Jan! News exclusive preview of the second part of The Bachelor In the end, Madison returns. What happens after that, and if Peter's parents' advice is heeded, remains to be seen. The second part of the end of season 24 of The Bachelor airs on Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC
