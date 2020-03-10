Why some of the single nation are not happy with Peter Weber's parents

Barb weber Y Peter Weber, parents of The Bachelor 24-star season Peter WeberHe finally gave fans the moment that has been provoked throughout the season in the first part of the final. Yes, the time to "bring her home." But the way the Webers arrived is not right with most viewers.

After the meetings with Madison Prewett Y Hannah Ann SlussPeter's family was the Hannah Ann team. Barb and his father Peter told their son that Madison was not right for him, and after that meeting, Madison left Hannah Ann there for Peter to propose … for now.

Barb posted a blatant video singing "Stop! In the Name of Love,quot; before the first part of the finale, and Bachelor Nation fans are using the comments section to express their anger.