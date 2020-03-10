Why should I have told Jamal Murray's monstrous dump that "illuminated the building,quot;? – Up News Info

The owner of the Nuggets, Jamal Murray, knocked down one of the best mates you'll ever witness. And, the only thing more cruel than his posterization of the forward of the Bucks D.J. Wilson on Monday night at the Pepsi Center was an offensive foul that gave up the coup.

The dump came with 9.8 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 109-95 victory against the G-League Bucks. Was it really a charge?

Yes, Murray's left forearm connects with Wilson in mid-flight, and he helped Murray climb up to hit the basketball when Wilson hit the deck. But Wilson jumped from inside the restricted circle under the hoop.

"I just wanted to drive and get to the edge," said Murray. "I felt I had a step, so I took off."

Murray's "no dump,quot; created a palpable energy among the noisy crowd of people. And, based on the reaction of the coach / teammate / Twitter, he delivered a memory that he will not soon forget.

Coach Michael Malone: ​​“He turned on the building. Everyone was awake. "

Teammate Jerami Grant: “It was crazy. I didn't think (Murray) had it in him. … Obviously, it does. "

Jamal Murray just killed a man pic.twitter.com/3YRzBsTNiX – CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 10, 2020

I want the name of the referee and the badge number to govern this Jamal Murray dunk an offensive foul pic.twitter.com/Z8kdHWDRVx – Rob Pérez (@WorldWideWob) March 10, 2020

“After that, the crowd was in every play; rebound, robbery, lock and bucket, ”said Murray. “Once we set them in motion, they set us in motion. It is fun."

Shooting range

Among the most intriguing statistics of the first half of Monday night were the 3-point shooting successes of Paul Millsap and Jerami Grant. Your combined score clip behind the arc after two quarters: 5 of 12.

"It was the way they played," Grant said. "We have some straight legs that can throw the ball and it worked to our advantage."

The constant presence of annotation from Millsap and Grant has the potential to create confrontational nightmares for opponents, whether they fall into defensive coverage, such as the Bucks, or if they are defended by small ball alignments.

Denver presents a rare depth and versatility in the power forward that should be a team strength, especially on nights when the All-Star Nikola Jokic is not the best.

