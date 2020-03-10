Why is Priyanka Chopra balancing Crocs?

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Talk about taking your best foot forward! Actress Priyanka Chopra He is intensifying his philanthropic efforts by partnering with Crocs for his Come As You Are campaign, dedicated to inspiring fans to feel comfortable in their own shoes by showing their personal style of Crocs.

"Crocs has the mission of ensuring that people around the world feel comfortable with their own shoes," says Chopra. "Not only am I excited to share this message with people from all over the world, I have seen how important this idea is in my travels and in my work with UNICEF. Crocs is committed to donating thousands of shoes to UNICEF for children in need, who they also have the right to feel comfortable with their own shoes, and I am very proud to work with a brand that shares the same values ​​as me. "

Chopra, who is also a producer, joins the Chinese actress. Yang Mi, singer and actress Zooey Deschanel, South Korean singer and actress Kim Sejeongand Japanese actress Suzu Hirose as one of the last world ambassadors in the fourth year of the campaign. In addition, the brand is expanding the campaign to represent greater diversity in all age groups, backgrounds, beliefs, orientations and skills in an effort to show that everyone is welcome and trained to be part of the Crocs brand.

