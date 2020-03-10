Why is Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq's link now stronger than ever?

For Khloe's birthday last June, Malika lavished her friend with praise, calling her "a disinterested beauty, a vessel of passion and love, an incredibly conscious spirit, who is constantly responsible for her reliable presence."

Also last year they launched their limited edition BFF Collection for Becca Cosmetics, their first foray into makeup together after decades of inspiring each other in the glam game.

"We love makeup, we love preparing together, we love choosing shades and shadows and all those things. And, honestly, our process together was very, very good," Malika told Bustle about her teamwork flow. "There really was nothing to disagree about; it was more about empowering each other to choose the things you love, look for what is really true for you and how we vibrate with each other. We like many of the same things, so he did this collaboration much easier. "

Khloe added: "I think that with Malika and I, we are not people who come from a place of ego. We know our strengths and weaknesses, who is stronger in what, and that is a blessing of a true friendship. We are not competitive with each other. We encourage each other. We want them to shine and be as successful as we want to be. I think we trust each other. "