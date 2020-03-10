Why is Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq's link now stronger than ever?

The journey continues.
"My baby is having a baby! I am literally so, very excited !!!! Congratulations Mika! I love you!" Khloe Kardashian published with joy in September when her longtime best friend Malika Haqq revealed that she was pregnant with her first child.
Khloe and her twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq Then we quickly gathered in the Los Angeles youth store, Juvenile, to pick up some precious items for Khloe's daughter, True thompson"And maybe also for the new baby on the way."
Malika was with Khloe every step of the way, right in the Cleveland delivery room, where True was born in April 2018, and obviously Khloe has been happy for the opportunity to return the favor, most recently in the elegant baby shower of Neutral tones of Malika. month at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills.
"It was a fun afternoon for all the ladies closest to Malika," a source told E! News later. "I was so excited and moved by all her closest girlfriends who supported her in the shower and throughout her pregnancy. It was a beautiful afternoon for a beautiful future mom."
Friends since they were teenagers, Malika and Khloe have ridden each other, since other friends have disappointed, romantic relationships have come and gone, business has opened and closed, and a new life has been brought to this world.
"(If) it wasn't for Malika, then who knows where he would be emotionally," Khloe replied when an Instagram troll wrote that Malika, who for a time served double duty as Khloe's assistant and closest confidant, would be a nobody's gift if Not for her very famous friend. "She has been my best friend since we were children. Loyalty and love mean more to me than anything else. Fame is fleeting. Malika is not."
For Khloe's birthday last June, Malika lavished her friend with praise, calling her "a disinterested beauty, a vessel of passion and love, an incredibly conscious spirit, who is constantly responsible for her reliable presence."
Also last year they launched their limited edition BFF Collection for Becca Cosmetics, their first foray into makeup together after decades of inspiring each other in the glam game.
"We love makeup, we love preparing together, we love choosing shades and shadows and all those things. And, honestly, our process together was very, very good," Malika told Bustle about her teamwork flow. "There really was nothing to disagree about; it was more about empowering each other to choose the things you love, look for what is really true for you and how we vibrate with each other. We like many of the same things, so he did this collaboration much easier. "
Khloe added: "I think that with Malika and I, we are not people who come from a place of ego. We know our strengths and weaknesses, who is stronger in what, and that is a blessing of a true friendship. We are not competitive with each other. We encourage each other. We want them to shine and be as successful as we want to be. I think we trust each other. "
One of the few things for which they have fought over the years are men, and only because, at the end of the day, they take care of themselves and do not want to see each other get hurt. Or, as they would inevitably discover, one just missed the other and felt a little careless.
It's just because they care.
"I can be a Malika because I have a Khloe," said Malika Tonight entertainment Last March. "We take care of each other. We are a duo that is really hard to find, but we are blessed to have each other and rely on that."
When Khloe gave birth to True, Malika was just another family member in the room, along with her mother. Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Y Kourtney Kardashianand, after some consideration, Tristan Thompson. And although he was always in Los Angeles, Malika was happy to visit Khloe in Cleveland during the basketball season for quality time.
But, of course, count Malika among those who got excited when Khloe returned to Los Angeles forever, if not for the reason why her friend was forced to make that decision.
"These hoes are not loyal," Malika said in a meme that said Jordyn Woods when Kylie JennerThe now former best friend was accused of joining Tristan at a party, a scandal that resulted in a rare fight from the Kardashian-Jenner circle of friendship.
"She is for us exactly what we are for her," Malika told E! News a few weeks later at the Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards, which explain the "incredible,quot; support system that runs both ways. "The family of the family, and those that are true, prove it."
Because that's what friends do, Malika got on the roller coaster along with Khloe when she was with Tristan, and was there to help her when Khloe finally decided that she had had enough ups and downs.
"We can tell each other when one is right or wrong, but no matter what we are together," said Malika. ET. "That's all we really care about. When you have someone who supports you no matter what, it's like a family member. You know what your mother was like, & # 39; You're in trouble, you're wrong, but I still got you I cover my back. That's the nature of our relationship. "
And it goes without saying that Malika worships True as the honorary aunt she became from day one.
She is "the best," Malika told E! "You see that big and beautiful smile and everything is fine."
Of course, Malika and Khadijah, who has a son with a husband Bobby McCray, were among the VIPs at the Khloe & # 39; s Hotel Bel Air baby shower in 2018, where the guest of honor simultaneously entertained the twins with unicorn-themed cakes, as the party took place on the sisters birthday . A year ago, Khloe invited Malika and Khadijah on a trip to Las Vegas, where they dined and danced in Hakkasan.
When True was born, Malika also transmitted her support to Khloe via Instagram, writing: "Beside you, congratulations my love! Thank you for my niece."
Now it's Khloe, a mother and currently a nine-year-old expert aunt, who showers his friend with the luxurious treatment of mommy-to-be.
"Khloe knows he can give Malika advice on everything related to pregnancy, newborns and having a baby," a source told E! News. "She wants to do everything with her because everything is so fresh. She is excited that True has another friend in the crew and that Malika experiences motherhood. (Khloe) knows she will be an amazing mother."
And we don't expect minimalism to be the name of the game.
It is not clear if the stuffed animals and blankets that Khloe picked up in Juvenile were for True or for Malika's bun in the oven, but that was surely the beginning of countless retail excursions to prepare for the new addition.
"Congratulations Mika May!" Khloe also wrote in September, commenting on Malika's pregnancy announcement. "I am so overwhelmed with love and happiness! God is GREAT! We are all so blessed! I love you and baby madly."
When Bustle asked him what the secret of his lasting friendship was, Malika said, quite frankly, that it was honesty.
"If you can't be truly honest with someone," he said, "it doesn't matter if honesty is tough. You have to be able to get over those things and talk to each other about things and remember what your heart is for each other, because then you can overcome anything. "
Khloe added: "I think it's the open lines of communication. Obviously it's not fun all the time. We've had awkward moments and we haven't had fun discussions. But even if I do something and Malika doesn't, let's say, proud of what I did, she He will say, "I think what you did was stupid, but I'm still here for you and I'm going to support you and remain your friend." And that's what friendships are. It's like your sister, even if you're upset with what she did. , you are not going to leave your sister. "
And especially not when you are about to be a first-time mother.
"Malika was there for Khloe during her pregnancy," a source said, "and now Khloe can't wait to be there in the same way."
(Originally posted on October 7, 2019 at 12:37 p.m. PT)