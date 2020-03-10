Why does Selena Gomez sometimes think she will be alone forever?

Selena Gomez Feelings towards love change daily.

While decoding the lyrics of her song "Rare,quot; with Apple Music and Genius, the singer admitted that she believes she will be "alone forever,quot; most days.

"We're not going to do it, this is not the end, I'm still a baby," Selena said as she reflected on the meaning of the successful song. "I have a lot to solve and … but I know, I think. Some days, when I wake up and I'm upset and I think: & # 39; I'll be alone forever & # 39;". He continued: "But after 15 minutes have passed, I say to myself: & # 39; I know there is someone for everyone & # 39;".

Before immersing himself in his lyrics, Selena opened up on the origin of the inspiration for "Rare," and noted that she felt it reflected the message of empowerment she tries to defend: "I think anyone who knows me knows that I have such a heart for people and all I want to do is encourage people and make people feel normal. "