Why does Selena Gomez sometimes think she will be alone forever?

Selena Gomez Feelings towards love change daily.
While decoding the lyrics of her song "Rare,quot; with Apple Music and Genius, the singer admitted that she believes she will be "alone forever,quot; most days.
"We're not going to do it, this is not the end, I'm still a baby," Selena said as she reflected on the meaning of the successful song. "I have a lot to solve and … but I know, I think. Some days, when I wake up and I'm upset and I think: & # 39; I'll be alone forever & # 39;". He continued: "But after 15 minutes have passed, I say to myself: & # 39; I know there is someone for everyone & # 39;".
Before immersing himself in his lyrics, Selena opened up on the origin of the inspiration for "Rare," and noted that she felt it reflected the message of empowerment she tries to defend: "I think anyone who knows me knows that I have such a heart for people and all I want to do is encourage people and make people feel normal. "
She added: "Let people know that it is not, you know, that it will always be fine, but it is fine, you know, we will overcome it because life is not perfect. And I am very vulnerable with my fans and that was simply , that's where it started. "
Upon immersing herself in her lyrical analysis, the Disney student shared that fans love the lyrics: "She saw us age / burn toast in the toaster."
"Everyone loves this line, it's a lot of fun," he said. "I think it basically represents the mundane. It represents the lack of care that surrounds you and the things you love and care about … Everyone has dropped the ball and nobody is really in it."
As for the choir, the "Wolves,quot; singer shared that it was difficult to communicate the importance of knowing self-esteem without looking like "a bitch."
"I didn't want to sound like a bitch," he explained. "I didn't want to say, & # 39; I deserve it all, and you can't have me unless I have this, this, this … & # 39; So, what I think is so important about this choir is that it's recognizing , it's like, "Hey, I don't have everything. I don't say it's perfect, but I'm special. "And I think it's a humble approach to say," Why don't you see that I'm different? "
Moving on to the bridge, he admitted that his past experiences in relationships fed the lines: "I won't beg you / I won't let you make me cry / I don't get enough of you / Didn't you know that I am hard to find?"
"In certain relationships I heard and experienced … there is this satisfaction of hurting someone because you know they care," Selena said. "Deliberately despising someone because you want to keep him at that level, I've already made someone tell me before, it's like keeping that person depressed so he never realizes, like, & # 39; Oh, I'm strong enough to get out of this situation. "
Watch Selena talk about her love life and explain the meaning behind her song "Rare,quot; in the video above!
