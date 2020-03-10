While panic surrounds the coronavirus, some 20,000 people have died of the flu this season – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– As concerns about the coronavirus continue to grow in the US In the US, the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that an estimated 20,000 people have died of the flu.

In total, the CDC estimates that about 34 million people have contracted the flu since the season began in late September, with 350,000 of whom require hospitalization.

Medical workers continue to encourage people to get a flu shot, if they have not already done so. Authorities say they are better equipped to deal with the flu because this year's vaccines are extremely effective. The CDC website says: "Almost all (> 99%) of influenza viruses tested this season are susceptible to the four FDA-approved influenza antiviral medications recommended for use in the United States this season."

Unfortunately, this year's flu season has had an extremely hard cost for children, with at least 136 deaths this season. According to the CDC, as of February 29, hospitalization rates among children 4 and under were the highest recorded at this time in the flu season. The 136 child deaths also mark the highest number recorded since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

"We have seen a change in the predominant strain, which is usually influenza A. This year is influenza B. That has not happened since the 1992-1993 flu season," said Dr. Tara Narula, a medical associate at Up News Info News. . “And we know that influenza B tends to affect children more. They tend to have a more severe reaction to influenza B ".

So, while there are vaccines to fight against different types of influenza, there are no medications designed to specifically attack the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.

While both influenza and COVID-19 are transmitted similarly, there are clear differences. COVID-19 can be transmitted through airborne transmission, even after the sick person is no longer nearby. The flu usually requires more intimate contact and is transmitted by coughing, sneezing or talking.

There have been more than 600 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus strain in Texas and in more than 30 states, including a man from Collin County on Monday. So far, the virus has killed at least 22 people in the US. UU.