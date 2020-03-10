Where Peter Weber and Madison Prewett stand after the single

For better or worse, Peter WeberThe journey to find love is far from over.

Tonight's season finale included virtually every turn in The Bachelor playbook, and after his brief commitment to Hannah Ann Sluss flamed in the most dramatic way, Peter met with the runner-up auto eliminated Madison Prewett.

Chris Harrison He flew to the hometown of Madison in Alabama to share the news that Peter and Hannah Ann no longer existed, which presented an opportunity that the 23-year-old could not refuse. Then he went to Los Angeles, where he surprised Peter in the backyard of his parents' house.

"Look, I made a million and one mistakes," Peter told Madison. "But I know that I fell in love with you. And I know that I was wrong and I was wrong and I was wrong, and I am very sorry for that. But I did not just fall in love with you. And obviously we hurt each other like crazy. And obviously you are here now same for a reason. "

Cut to After the final rose sofa, and Peter would confirm to Bachelor Nation that (for mom Barbra(dismay) is still in love with Madison. It turns out that she feels the same.