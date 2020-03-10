Where Peter Weber and Madison Prewett stand after the single

For better or worse, Peter WeberThe journey to find love is far from over.
Tonight's season finale included virtually every turn in The Bachelor playbook, and after his brief commitment to Hannah Ann Sluss flamed in the most dramatic way, Peter met with the runner-up auto eliminated Madison Prewett.
Chris Harrison He flew to the hometown of Madison in Alabama to share the news that Peter and Hannah Ann no longer existed, which presented an opportunity that the 23-year-old could not refuse. Then he went to Los Angeles, where he surprised Peter in the backyard of his parents' house.
"Look, I made a million and one mistakes," Peter told Madison. "But I know that I fell in love with you. And I know that I was wrong and I was wrong and I was wrong, and I am very sorry for that. But I did not just fall in love with you. And obviously we hurt each other like crazy. And obviously you are here now same for a reason. "
Cut to After the final rose sofa, and Peter would confirm to Bachelor Nation that (for mom Barbra(dismay) is still in love with Madison. It turns out that she feels the same.
So what does all this mean ?!
When asked if Peter and Madison were willing to give the relationship another chance, the 28-year-old said:
"I know how we both feel about each other. I think (we will) step by step, one day at a time. That's the smartest way to do it. I know I have a lot of healing to do. I know she Also, but what I feel for you, that has never changed and I never lost that. Whatever that means, whatever it becomes … Do we have a million and an obstacle? Yes. Is it all uphill? Probably, "Peter shared.
Cue Peter's mother, who was asked to make her negative perception of Madison clear. Needless to say, Barbra did not hold back and went so far as to say that he believes their relationship is doomed to fail.
(For a deeper dive into that shocking Single confrontation, read our summary here.)
ABC / John Fleenor
But to the surprise of the room, Madison did not depart from Peter's side when faced with an avalanche of criticism from Barbra.
"I have love and respect for Peter, which means I have love and respect for Peter's family and I will never say a negative word about anyone or anything," he shared.
In the end, Madison received the last word and urged everyone to respect their privacy, saying, "At this point, I don't think it's right to sit here and repeat all the things of the past. Honestly, this is about me and Peter, our trip, only he and I should be talking about this. "
And so, we have survived another unprecedented season of The Bachelor. This time, however, we have more questions than answers.
