Where is the cast of Hannah Montana now?

Once upon a time, there was nothing more popular than Miley Stewart and her alter ego pop star Hannah Montana.

When Disney Channel premiered a sitcom about an average teenage girl who by chance lived a double life as a world-famous pop star at night, the world had never heard of Miley Cyrus. But all that changed when Hannah Montana it premiered on March 24, 2006 with 5.4 million people tuning in, obtaining the cable network the highest rankings in history.

Over four seasons and 98 episodes, preteens everywhere became obsessed with Miley, both Stewart and Cyrus, making her, and to a lesser extent, co-star. Emily Osment Y Mitchell Musso House names

The series generated four soundtracks, one to correspond with each season, a 3D concert movie and a movie (each with its own soundtrack as well), turning Miley (the real one) into a pop star at the height of the Hannah's level of fame when returning her father Billy Ray Cyrus (who played his father in the series) returned to be the center of attention more than a decade after he got a hit with the iconic "Achy Breaky Heart."