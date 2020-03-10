Where is the cast of Hannah Montana now?

Once upon a time, there was nothing more popular than Miley Stewart and her alter ego pop star Hannah Montana.
When Disney Channel premiered a sitcom about an average teenage girl who by chance lived a double life as a world-famous pop star at night, the world had never heard of Miley Cyrus. But all that changed when Hannah Montana it premiered on March 24, 2006 with 5.4 million people tuning in, obtaining the cable network the highest rankings in history.
Over four seasons and 98 episodes, preteens everywhere became obsessed with Miley, both Stewart and Cyrus, making her, and to a lesser extent, co-star. Emily Osment Y Mitchell Musso House names
The series generated four soundtracks, one to correspond with each season, a 3D concert movie and a movie (each with its own soundtrack as well), turning Miley (the real one) into a pop star at the height of the Hannah's level of fame when returning her father Billy Ray Cyrus (who played his father in the series) returned to be the center of attention more than a decade after he got a hit with the iconic "Achy Breaky Heart."
Since it's never a bad time to talk about Hannah Montana, and with Osment celebrating his 28th birthday on Tuesday, March 10, we thought we would verify the case of the program and see what those whose names have not rhymed with Smiley have been doing since the program was signed. 2011
Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana / Miley Stewart)
The star of the show is now one of the most popular celebrities in the world. The singer and actress went through a phase a little wild, cutting her hair, doing twerking Robin Thicke in the MTV VMA 2013 and appearing naked or sparsely dressed in photos and her video "Wrecking Ball,quot;. Hey, she's just being Miley! After separating from her lifelong boyfriend, if not her lifelong husband Liam Hemsworth, Your co-star in The last song to whom married in a secret ceremony of the end of 2018, continues to focus on life as a great pop star with a new love Cody Simpson by his side.
Emily Osment (Lilly Truscott)
After Hannah Montana She finished her four-season career in 2011, the actress went on to play characters in animated shows like Family man Y Rainbow brite and appear in programs like Mom, Young and hungry, Cleaners Y Kominsky's method. His most recent series, Fox & # 39; s Almost family, was canceled after a bad season. She also has her own musical career.
Jason Earles (Jackson Stewart)
After Hannah Montana finished, the actor went on to star in shows like Disney XD Kicking it, WTH: Welcome to Howler Y Hotel Du Loone. In 2017 he married Katie Drysen.
Mitchel Musso (Oliver Oken)
The actor appeared on the show. Pair of kings and housed PrankStars after Hannah Montana ended In 2011, at age 20, he was arrested for a DUI, after which his character from the previous program was canceled and the last one was canceled. In recent years, he has continued to act and portrayed characters in animated programs. Phineas and Ferb Y Milo Murphy's Law.
Moisés Arias (Rico)
In recent years, the actor has appeared on shows like Half Y Jean-Claude Van Johnson and movies like Ben Hur Y Pitch Perfect 3. Then he will be seen in the Pete Davidson-Judd Apatow movie The king of Staten Island.
Anna Maria Pérez de Tagle (Ashley Dewitt)
In late 2011, he starred in the Broadway revival of God's spell. He is also a singer: in 2012, the star opened to Jonas brothers Tour Asia 2012. In recent years, it has appeared in episodes of programs such as Baby dad Y Charmed. In November 2018, she got engaged to her boyfriend. Scott Kline. The two married the following June with the actress. Uzo Aduba serving as the bridesmaid.
Shanica Knowles (Amber Addison)
After Hannah Montana finished, the actress happened to appear in programs like Melissa and Joey, The Young and the Restless and several television movies, like Natural size 2.
Cody Linley (Jake Ryan)
The star finished fourth in the seventh season of Dancing with the stars and released his debut album in 2012. He also continued his acting career: he appeared in two episodes of Melissa and Joey and in the TV movies Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens Y Sharknado 5: global swarm.
Billy Ray Cyrus (Robby Ray Stewart)
Miley's father on screen and in real life continues to focus on his musical career. In 2019, he got his first single number 1 after joining Lil Nas X in the official remix of the hit hit "Old Town Road." In 2016 and 2017, he starred in the program. Being king.
Noah Cyrus
Miley's little sister appeared in six episodes of Hannah Montana. He started a musical career in 2016 and released his first single, "Make Me (Cry)." In 2018, she came out Lil xan and launched the "Live or Die,quot; collaboration. The two separated after a couple of months.
