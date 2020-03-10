Wheel of fortune and danger! Get rid of studio audiences in live recordings amid the fears of coronavirus

A week after CBS announced that they stopped production on their popular reality show The amazing career Due to the threat of the coronavirus, popular games show Danger! Y Wheel of Fortune They are rejecting their live study audiences as a precaution.

According to The Hollywood reporter, the programs produced by Sony are scheduled to film episodes in mid-April at their studios in Culver City, California. But, there will be no audience for the recordings.

The demographic data of both game programs indicate that the average age of their audience is over 60 years, which is the age group that has a higher risk of contracting coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the coronavirus exacerbates the pre-existing conditions of older adults, as well as those suffering from diabetes and cancer patients receiving chemotherapy.

Danger! Host Alex Trebek announced last year that he is fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer and has undergone chemotherapy in recent months. Experts say the decision to give up a live studio audience during the recording of Danger! It was done with Trebek's health in mind.

"Older adults (and) people who have serious chronic medical conditions … avoid crowds (and) during an outbreak of COVID-19 in their community, stay home as much as possible," says the website's recommendation of the CDC.

& # 39; Danger! & # 39; and & # 39; Wheel of Fortune & # 39; it will not be recorded in front of a live audience in the foreseeable future "as a precaution," says a source close to the programs. https://t.co/4oukm82Nhr – NBC News (@NBCNews) March 10, 2020

Another reason for the closing of the audience is because many people receive tickets to the show in prize packages and people fly from all over the country to attend a recording. California, New York and Florida have already declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak of coronavirus in those states.

The city of Austin, Texas, canceled its South By Southwest festival and the release date of the new James Bond movie No time to die It has been delayed due to coronavirus.

There are currently more than 111,000 cases of coronaviruses worldwide, with 3,800 deaths. In the United States, there are more than 500 cases as of March 9. Approximately 140 of those cases are in the tri-state area of ​​New York and 16 in Los Angeles County.

Ad

The World Health Organization says that people who get the virus can recover in about two weeks if it is a mild case. However, those who have severe tension may take up to six weeks to heal.



Post views:

0 0