What is the best way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Boston?

%MINIFYHTML58129bb492c7ea5c920e7a6b304747ff11% %MINIFYHTML58129bb492c7ea5c920e7a6b304747ff12%

After letting the news sink into the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, you will remember that Boston is still the most Irish city in the United States: we will find a way to celebrate. Even for those who generally don't rush to find a place on Broadway every year, The opportunity to wear a small clover hat and drink a pint of Guinness is often too good to pass up. So we want to know, what will you do the day the city turns green and golden?

Do you have tickets to one of the annual Boston concerts of Dropkick Murphys? Or do you have the scoop of a local pub that makes the best canned meat and cabbage in the city?

%MINIFYHTML58129bb492c7ea5c920e7a6b304747ff13% %MINIFYHTML58129bb492c7ea5c920e7a6b304747ff14%

Complete the survey then send me a note to [email protected], or let us know in the comments and your answer may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.

