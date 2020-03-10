What does coronavirus mean for the US health system. UU.?

%MINIFYHTMLb338185fe359f230ab205ac96ef2a49811% %MINIFYHTMLb338185fe359f230ab205ac96ef2a49812%

This story originally appeared in STAT, a health and medicine website that offers ambitious coverage of the coronavirus. Go here for more stories about the virus. Try STAT In addition to the exclusive analysis of biotechnology, pharmacy and life sciences.

Much of the current discourse on the Covid-19 outbreak and its dismissal focuses on comparisons of total case load and total deaths with those caused by seasonal influenza. But these comparisons can be misleading, especially in the early stages of an exponential curve, since a new virus tears an immunologically naive population.

Perhaps most important is the disproportionate number of serious cases of Covid-19, many of which require hospitalization or stays in the ICU for a week. What does an avalanche of cases of severely unusual respiratory viral diseases mean to our health system? How much excess capacity currently exists and how quickly can Covid-19 cases saturate and overwhelm the number of hospital beds, masks and other resources available?

This threat to the health system as a whole poses the greatest challenge.

As I initially described in a Twitter thread, simple mathematics can derive rough estimates of how this could develop.

I think that most people are not aware of the risk of generalized medical failure due to # COVID19 because they just haven't executed the numbers yet. Let's talk math. 1 / n – Liz Specht (@LizSpecht) March 7, 2020

This exercise can inform our level of urgency and equip us to anticipate non-obvious second-order effects, some of which can be mitigated with proper preparation.

As of March 8, about 500 cases of Covid-19 had been diagnosed in the US. UU. Given the insufficient diagnosis at present due to limitations in the coronavirus detection tests, let's say there are 2,000 current cases, a conservative initial bet.

We can expect to double cases every six days, according to several epidemiological studies. Confirmed It may seem that cases increase faster (or slower) in the short term as diagnostic capabilities increase (or not), but this is how fast we can expect real new cases will arise in the absence of substantial mitigation measures.

That means we are seeing around 1 million cases in the US. UU. By the end of April; 2 million for May 7; 4 million for May 13; and so.

As the health system becomes saturated with cases, it will be increasingly difficult to detect, track and contain new transmission chains. In the absence of extreme interventions such as those implemented in China, this trend will probably not diminish significantly until it reaches at least 1% of the population, or about 3.3 million Americans.

What does a burden of cases of this size mean for the health system? That is a great question, but only two facets, hospital beds and masks, can assess how Covid-19 will affect resources.

The United States has about 2.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people (South Korea and Japan, two countries that have apparently frustrated the trajectory of exponential case growth, have more than 12 hospital beds per 1,000 people; even China has 4.3 per 1,000). With a population of 330 million, this is approximately 1 million hospital beds. At any time, approximately 68% of them are busy. That leaves about 300,000 beds available throughout the country.

Most people with Covid-19 can be driven at home. But among 44,000 cases in China, about 15% required hospitalization and 5% ended up in critical care. In Italy, the statistics so far are even more bleak: more than half of infected people require hospitalization and about 10% need treatment in the ICU.

For this exercise, I assume conservatively that only 10% of cases justify hospitalization, in part because the US population. UU. It is younger than that of Italy and has lower smoking rates, which can compromise lung health and contribute to a worse prognosis, as much as Italy. and China However, the US UU. They also have high rates of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes, which are also associated with the severity of Covid-19.

With a 10% hospitalization rate, all hospital beds in the US UU. They will be filled approximately May 10. And with many patients who require weeks of care, the rotation will decrease at a slow pace as the beds fill with patients with Covid-19.

If I am mistaken for a factor of two with respect to the fraction of severe cases, that only changes the bed saturation timeline in six days (a doubling time) in any direction. If 20% of cases require hospitalization, we run out of beds approximately May 4. If only 5% of cases require it, we can reach approximately May 16, and a 2.5% rate takes us to May 22.

But this means that there is no increase in the demand for beds for reasons unrelated to Covid-19, a doubtful presumption. As the health care system becomes increasingly heavy and the shortage of prescription medications, people with chronic conditions that are usually managed well can be plunged into states of medical distress that require hospitalization and even intensive care. However, for the sake of this exercise, suppose that all other causes of hospitalization remain constant.

Let me now go to the masks. The United States has a national reserve of 12 million N95 masks and 30 million surgical masks for a health care workforce of approximately 18 million. As Covid-19 cases saturate almost all states and counties, virtually all health workers are expected to wear masks. If only 6 million of them work on a given day (certainly an underestimate), they would be burned through the N95 national reserve in two days if each worker only obtained one mask per day, which is neither sanitary nor pragmatic.

It is unlikely that we can increase domestic production or the importation of new masks to keep pace with this level of demand, especially since most countries will experience the same crises and shortages simultaneously.

The shortage of these two resources, beds and masks, are not isolated, but aggravate the seriousness of each. Even with full personal protective equipment, health workers become infected while treating patients with Covid-19. As the masks become a scarce resource, doctors and nurses will begin to withdraw from the workforce for weeks, resulting in a profound shortage of personnel that further exacerbates the challenges.

The same analysis applied to thousands of medical devices, supplies and services, from complex equipment such as ventilators or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation devices to hospital staples such as saline drip bags, shows how these limitations combine with each other while reducing the number of options available to doctors.

It is important, and I cannot emphasize this enough, even if some of the central assumptions I am making, such as the fraction of severe cases or the number of current cases, are deactivated even several times, the general timeline changes only for days or weeks

Unjustified panic is of no use to anyone, but also poorly informed complacency. It is inappropriate to calm the public with misleading comparisons of seasonal flu or assure people that "alone,quot; there is a 2% mortality rate. The fraction of serious cases really distinguishes Covid-19 from more familiar respiratory diseases, aggravated by the fact that it is whipping a population without natural immune protection at lightning speed.

Individuals and governments do not seem to be fully understanding the magnitude and near inevitability of the national and global systemic burden we face. We are witnessing the refusal of many countries to respond or prepare properly. Even if the risk of death for healthy people is very low, it is insensitive to make fun of decisions such as canceling events, closing workplaces or stocking on prescription medications such as an exaggerated panic reaction. These measures are the least we should be doing to try to change the peak, to curb the increase in cases so that health care systems are less overwhelmed.

The doubling time will naturally begin to decrease once a considerable fraction of the population has been infected due to the appearance of herd immunity and a less and less susceptible population. And yes, social measures such as closing schools, implementing work policies from home and canceling events can begin to decrease the spread before reaching infection saturation.

But considering that the scenarios described above (overflowing hospitals, shortage of masks, infected health workers) manifest when infections reach only 1% of the US population. UU., These interventions can only marginally slow down the rate at which our health care system is flooded. They are unlikely to avoid overload altogether, at least in the absence of extremely fast and austere measures.

Each passing day is a missed opportunity to mitigate the wave of serious cases that we know are coming, and the lack of widespread surveillance evidence is simply unacceptable. The best time to act is already in the past. The second best moment is now.

Liz Specht is associate director of science and technology at The Good Food Institute.