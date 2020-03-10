Wendy Williams says Nicki Minaj should never marry Kenneth Petty

It is no secret that Wendy Williams and Nicki Minaj are not on the best terms at this time. The two have called each other on their perspective platforms in the past. During the last months, things seemed to be quiet between the two ladies.

However, after Tuesday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," it seems that Wendy may have rekindled the fire. Before the end of his show, Wendy made mention of Kenneth PettyRecent legal problems when it came to registering as a sex offender in the state of California.

Wendy said he would talk about it on his show on Wednesday, but he couldn't contain it and that he had a message for Nicki.

She said"Well, apparently how this show is going today, we didn't have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj's brother (then he corrected himself and said he meant husband). But let me tell you something, Nicki. That will be my first story tomorrow and I'm going to lead with this: you should never marry him because now you have ruined everything that could be your brand. Again, you will never have a chance when you are with a man who pulls a knife at the rape point. As a registered sex offender, you will never have a chance with the public. "

Nicki has not yet responded to Wendy's criticism, and many fans anticipate Wendy's show on Wednesday.

In November of last year, Nicki scream Wendy on Queen Radio to mention her husband's past. At that moment she said: "When you announce my husband, P, there is no need for you to mention his past. Every time you mention it, you feel the need to mention these things as well as something he was unjustly accused of doing."

He continued telling Wendy that he could "report the news without that level of cruelty."

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94