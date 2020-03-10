Wendy Williams rekindles the dispute with Nicki Minaj after closing a marriage

Wendy Williams He may have rekindled one of his biggest fights in Hollywood.

Today all new Wendy Williams Show, the presenter of the talk show ended her last episode mocking one of her "Current Issues,quot; for tomorrow.

"Well, apparently how this program is going today, we didn't have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj& # 39; s (husband). But let me tell you something, Nicki. That will be my first story tomorrow and I will lead with this: you should never have married him because now you have ruined everything that could be your brand, "he shared." Again, you will never go for a chance when you are with a man who pulls a knife at the point of rape. As a registered sex offender, you will never have a chance with the public. "

Wendy continued: "There is only one thing worse than touching the children and taking out knives and that is murder. By the way, he went to jail for involuntary manslaughter. Oh, I think I just told the story. No, we have to dig. more on everyone can dig. Get to dig. "