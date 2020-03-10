Wendy Williams rekindles the dispute with Nicki Minaj after closing a marriage

Wendy Williams He may have rekindled one of his biggest fights in Hollywood.
Today all new Wendy Williams Show, the presenter of the talk show ended her last episode mocking one of her "Current Issues,quot; for tomorrow.
"Well, apparently how this program is going today, we didn't have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj& # 39; s (husband). But let me tell you something, Nicki. That will be my first story tomorrow and I will lead with this: you should never have married him because now you have ruined everything that could be your brand, "he shared." Again, you will never go for a chance when you are with a man who pulls a knife at the point of rape. As a registered sex offender, you will never have a chance with the public. "
Wendy continued: "There is only one thing worse than touching the children and taking out knives and that is murder. By the way, he went to jail for involuntary manslaughter. Oh, I think I just told the story. No, we have to dig. more on everyone can dig. Get to dig. "
Earlier this month, E! The news confirmed that Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty It now appears in the California sex offender database. His status is due to the fact that he was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995.
Kenneth's previous crimes include first degree manslaughter, which he pleaded guilty to. He was seven years in a New York state prison and was released in 2013.
When news of Kenneth's criminal past emerged, Nicki came out in defense of her husband. "I was 15, she was 16 years old. In a relationship," Nicki wrote on social media in 2018. "But go to the Internet. They can't ruin my life. They can't even run on their own life. Thank you boo."
This is not the first time that Wendy and Nicki appear in the headlines for their thoughts to each other. In November, the rapper appeared in Queen Radio where he criticized Wendy for his recent comments on Kenneth.
"It's not about doing your job," Nicki shared. "There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intention in their heart, cruelty. And I pray for you because I know you are hurt and I know you must be sick and humiliated."
The hip-hop star continued: "I didn't know that in our society, your past had to be plagued by your past. I didn't know that people couldn't deliver a new leaf. I didn't know that your cruelty and evil were so ingrained ".
The Wendy Williams show It is transmitted from Monday to Friday. Check your local listings online.