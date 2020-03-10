Wendy Williams on Nicki Minaj's marriage to Kenneth Petty: & # 39; You've ruined everything & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLef10d9b825e1478a1bdc5a2cacf6681911% %MINIFYHTMLef10d9b825e1478a1bdc5a2cacf6681912%

Up News Info – Although Nicki Minaj He has roasted it so much that it doesn't stop Wendy Williams to speak ill of her husband Kenneth Petty. The television host once again took a photo of the rapper's marriage to Kenneth in the episode on Tuesday, March 10 of his homonymous talk show.

Just before the show came to an end, Wendy shared a message to Nicki after it was learned that Kenneth had been registered as a sex offender in California. "You should never marry him," he said. "Now you've ruined everything your brand could be, again. You never have a chance when you're with a man who pulls a knife at the point of rape."

Without stopping there, he continued, "You never have a chance … Because there is only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that is murder. By the way, he went to jail for involuntary manslaughter."

Nicki has not yet responded to Wendy, although some people have speculated that rapper "Bang Bang" is going to hit Wendy like last time.

For those who need a reminder, Nicki once savagely criticized Wendy for mocking Kenneth in a November episode of his show. The hip-hop star cheered during his radio show at the time: "There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with bad intentions in their hearts, cruelty. And I pray for you because I know you" it hurts and I know that you must be sick and humiliated. "

"I know we are human first, we are human before we are celebrities, we are human before we are people," he continued, referring to Wendy's failed marriage. "And I know you must have been through many things. But you are demonic, and that is why this developed. If I were you, I would go and pray, I would ask forgiveness. You can report the news: people do it all the time, without the level of cruelty and trying to play dumb and doing all this nonsense. "