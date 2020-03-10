Wendy Williams has some things to take off from her chest about Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty – Watch the video

Wendy Williams ended her show today with a few words for Nicki Minaj. She referred to the fact that Nicki married Kenneth Petty, and also made sure to mention her dark past as a sex offender.

Wendy believes that Nicki's brand will have to suffer long after marrying Kenneth. Watch his full explanation in the following video.

Some people defended Kenny, saying he was only a child when he did what he did.

A follower said: "Then, because he was a child, doesn't it matter?" What about the child it affected? "

Someone else said: ‘The victim did an interview with a blogger at tea time and was really upset. Nicki tried to lie about the situation. Of course, Nicki is going to believe the stories invented by Kenny, but she wasn't there and was convicted. "

One commenter wrote: "Lol, she should be the last person to talk about marriage," and someone else also said that Wendy shouldn't talk on the subject: "She has no room to talk though."

A fan defended her and said: "She left her marriage, it is not as if she had stayed in him, so she has room to speak."

One person posted this: "She is right though. Nicki could have done better, why he settled for it," and someone else said, "Nobody likes the messenger, but the message is correct."

Someone else said: We Wendy just tells the truth and hates to see it! She says what we were all thinking "️" and a follower posted this: "She is clearly obsessed." But if Nicki responds, is she crazy or is the bad boy. "

Another follower believes that Wendy is right: "Wendy said nothing wrong."

Apart from this, Wendy had a great time with NeNe Leakes recently.

Ad

NeNe spent a weekend with the TV show host, and also made sure to post a video with the two on his social media account.



Post views:

0 0