"We are like animals,quot;: inside the secret site of Greece for migrants

POROS, Greece – The Greek government is detaining incommunicado immigrants in a secret extrajudicial place before expelling them to Turkey without due process, one of several hard-line measures taken to seal the borders with Europe which, according to experts, violate international law.

Several migrants said in interviews that they had been captured, stripped of their belongings, beaten and expelled from Greece without having the opportunity to apply for asylum or speak with a lawyer, in an illegal process known as return. Meanwhile, Turkish authorities said at least three migrants had been shot dead while trying to enter Greece in the last two weeks.

%MINIFYHTML8edfa7e56e2e0b86fe11e9455231cd2e11% %MINIFYHTML8edfa7e56e2e0b86fe11e9455231cd2e12%

The Greek approach is the clearest example of European efforts to avoid a recurrence of the 2015 migration crisis in which more than 850,000 undocumented people passed with relative ease across Greece to other parts of Europe, shaking the continent's policy and fueling the emergence of the extreme right.

If thousands more refugees arrive in Greece, Greek officials fear that they will take care of them for years, with little support from other members of the European Union, which aggravates social tensions and further tears apart a tense economy. Tens of thousands of migrants already live in misery on several Greek islands, and many Greeks feel that they have been allowed to carry a burden created by a wider European indifference.