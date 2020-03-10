"We are like animals,quot;: inside the secret site of Greece for migrants

POROS, Greece – The Greek government is detaining incommunicado immigrants in a secret extrajudicial place before expelling them to Turkey without due process, one of several hard-line measures taken to seal the borders with Europe which, according to experts, violate international law.
Several migrants said in interviews that they had been captured, stripped of their belongings, beaten and expelled from Greece without having the opportunity to apply for asylum or speak with a lawyer, in an illegal process known as return. Meanwhile, Turkish authorities said at least three migrants had been shot dead while trying to enter Greece in the last two weeks.
The Greek approach is the clearest example of European efforts to avoid a recurrence of the 2015 migration crisis in which more than 850,000 undocumented people passed with relative ease across Greece to other parts of Europe, shaking the continent's policy and fueling the emergence of the extreme right.
If thousands more refugees arrive in Greece, Greek officials fear that they will take care of them for years, with little support from other members of the European Union, which aggravates social tensions and further tears apart a tense economy. Tens of thousands of migrants already live in misery on several Greek islands, and many Greeks feel that they have been allowed to carry a burden created by a wider European indifference.
The Greek government has defended its actions as a legitimate response to the recent provocations of the Turkish authorities, which have It has transported thousands of migrants to the Greco-Turkish border since the end of February and has encouraged some to load and dismantle a border fence.
Greek authorities have denied reports of deaths along the border. A spokesman for the Greek government, Stelios Petsas, did not comment on the existence of the site, but said that Greece arrested and expelled immigrants according to local law. A law passed on March 3, by presidential decree, suspended asylum applications for a month and allowed immediate deportations.
But through a combination of field reports and forensic analysis of satellite images, The Times has confirmed the existence of the secret center in northeastern Greece.
Presented with site diagrams and a description of its operations, François Crépeau, former UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, said it was the equivalent of a domestic "black site,quot;, as detainees are kept secret and without access. to legal recourse.
Using images provided to various media outlets, The Times has also established that the Greek Coast Guard, nominally a life-saving institution, shot in the direction of migrants aboard a boat trying to reach Greek shores earlier this month. , hit them with sticks and tried to repel them when passing at high speed, risking throwing them into the water.
Forensic analysis of the videos provided by witnesses also confirmed the death of at least one person, a worker from a Syrian factory, after he was shot on the border between Greece and Turkey.
A secret site
When Turkish officials began to Migrants traveling by bus to the Greek border on February 28, a Syrian Kurd named Somar al-Hussein sat in one of the first buses.
Turkey already hosts more refugees than any other country, more than four million, mostly Syrians, and fears that it may be forced to admit another million due to a recent increase in fighting in northern Syria. To relieve this pressure and force Europe to do more to help, it has armed refugees like Mr. al-Hussein by diverting them to the mainland.
Mr. al-Hussein, a training software engineer, spent that night in the rain on the shore of the Evros River, which divides western Turkey from eastern Greece. Early the next morning, he arrived at the Greek side in a rubber boat full of other migrants.
But his trip ended an hour later, he said in a recent interview. Captured by Greek border guards, he said, he and his group were taken to a detention site. After the group's trip on his mobile phone, he determined that the site was a few hundred meters east of the border village of Poros.
The site consisted mainly of three red-roofed warehouses located behind an agricultural road and arranged in a U-shape. Hundreds of other captured migrants waited outside. Mr. Hussein was taken inside and put in a room with dozens of others.
His phone was confiscated to prevent him from making calls, he said, and his requests to apply for asylum and contact United Nations officials were ignored.
"For them, we are like animals," al-Hussein said about the Greek guards.
After a night without food or drink, on March 1, Mr. al-Hussein and dozens more were taken back to the Evros River, where Greek police officers took them back to the Turkish side in a small speedboat.
Mr. al-Hussein was one of several immigrants who provided similar reports of extrajudicial detentions and expulsions, but his testimony was the most detailed.
By cross-referencing drawings, descriptions and satellite coordinates it provided, The Times was able to locate the detention center, on farmland between Poros and the river.
A former Greek official familiar with police operations confirmed the existence of the site, which is not classified as a detention center, but is used informally in times of high migratory flows.
On Friday, three Times journalists were arrested in an obstacle near the site by uniformed police officers and masked special forces officers.
Respond, a research group based in Sweden, confirmed the existence of the site.
Crépeau, now a professor of international law at McGill University, said the center represented a violation of the right to apply for asylum and "the prohibition of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, and of the law of the European Union."
Violence at sea
Hundreds of miles to the south, in the strait of the Aegean Sea, between the Turkish continent and an archipelago of Greek islands, the Greek Coast Guard is also using force.
On March 2, a Coast Guard ship violently repelled an inflatable boat full of migrants, in an incident that Turkish officials captured on video, which they then distributed to the press.
The images show the Coast Guard boat and an unmarked speedboat circling the boat. A man armed in a boat fired at least twice into the water with the boat, with what appeared to be a rifle, before men from both ships pushed and hit the boat with long black canes.
It is not clear from the footage if the man was shooting live or in non-lethal rounds.
Petsas, the government spokesman, did not deny the incident, but said the Coast Guard did not fire live bullets.
The largest Greek ship also tried to throw migrants into the water as they passed at high speed.
The Times forensic analysis shows that the incident took place near the island of Kos after migrants had clearly entered Greek waters.
"The action of the Greek Coast Guard ships trying to destabilize the fragile boats of the refugees, thus putting the lives and safety of their passengers at risk, is also a violation," said Crépeau, the former United Nations official .
A murder on land
The most contested incident concerns the lethal shooting of Mohammed Yaarub, a 22-year-old Syrian from Aleppo who tried to cross the land border of northern Greece with Turkey last week.
The Greek government rejected his death as "false news,quot; and denied that anyone died at the border during the past week.
An analysis of videos, along with interviews with witnesses, confirmed that Mr. Yaarub was killed on the morning of March 2 on the western bank of the Evros River.
Mr. Yaarub had lived in Turkey for five years, working in a shoe factory, according to Ali Kamal, a friend who was traveling with him. The two friends crossed the Evros on the night of March 1 and camped with a large group of migrants on the western bank of the river.
For a cartographic peculiarity, they were still in Turkey: although the river serves primarily as the border between the two countries, this small piece of land is one of the few parts of the western shore that belongs to Turkey instead of Greece.
Mr. Kamal last saw his friend alive around 7:30 a.m. The next morning, when the group started walking towards the border. The two men separated, and soon the Greek security forces blocked them, according to another Syrian man who filmed the aftermath of the incident and then was interviewed by The Times. He asked to remain anonymous because he feared reprisals.
During the confrontation, Mr. Yaarub began talking to the men who were blocking his path and lifted a white shirt, saying he had come in peace, said the Syrian man.
Shortly after, Mr. Yaarub was shot.
No video of the moment of impact is known, but several videos captured his still body being taken from the Greek border to the river.
Several migrants who were with Mr. Yaarub at the time of his death said a Greek security officer had shot him.
Using video metadata and analyzing the position of the sun, The Times confirmed that it was shot around 8:30 a.m., reaching a conclusion. reached by Forensic Architecture, a research research group.
The video shows that it took other migrants about five minutes to transport Mr. Yaarub's body back to the other side of the river and into a car. Then he was taken to an ambulance and then to a Turkish hospital.
An analysis of other images filmed in another part of the border showed that Greek security forces used lethal and non-lethal ammunition in other incidents that day, probably fired from a combination of semi-automatic and assault rifles.
EU. I support Greece
Petsas, the government spokesman, defended Greece's harsh actions as a reasonable response to "an asymmetric and hybrid attack coming from a foreign country."
In addition to transporting immigrants to the border, Turkish police also fired tear gas in the direction of Greek security forces and stopped while migrants dismantled part of a border fence, images filmed by a Times journalist showed.
Before this evidence of violence and secrecy emerged, Greece received praise from the leaders of the European Union, who visited the border on March 3.
"We want to express our support for everything they did with their security services in recent days," said Charles Michel, president of the European Council, the main decision-making body of the block.
The European Commission, the administrative branch of the bloc, said it "was not in a position to confirm or deny,quot; the findings of the Times, and asked the Greek justice system to investigate.
Matina Stevis-Gridneff and Patrick Kingsley reported from Poros, and Haley Willis and Sarah Almukhtar from New York. The reports were provided by Carlotta Gall from Istanbul, John Ismay from Washington, Hwaida Saad from Beirut and Malachy Browne, Christiaan Triebert, Abeer Pamuk, Dmitriy Khavin and David Botti from New York.