Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck LIVE! The | NBA News

Ovie Soko returns with Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer in a new episode of Heatcheck, the weekly NBA program of Sky Sports, on YouTube on Tuesday night.

The heavy regular-season battles, coaches' departures and the surprising losing streak of the Miilwaukee Bucks are on the agenda when Heatcheck returns for a new episode.

After the last Battle of Los Angeles, Clippers defense specialist Patrick Beverley said that LeBron James "is not difficult,quot; to protect, even though "The King,quot; dominates a game won 112-103 by the Lakers . & # 39; PatBev & # 39; Do you need to be more selective when choosing your battles?

In the East, the Brooklyn Nets separated on Saturday with coach Kenny Atkinson. Ovie and Mo will evaluate the departure of Atkinson, where it allows the franchise and the contestants to assume the duties of head coach in the 2020/21 season.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo injured and the Bucks enduring a three-game losing streak, Milwaukee's path through the playoffs seems less straightforward than it used to be. Could the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers prevent the Bucks from reaching the NBA Finals?

Off the court, the Heatcheck panel will possibly undertake the most difficult task in the NBA: how would they do to fix the New York Knicks that fight perennially?

Finally, the panel will preview a busy weekend of Primetime games, with Phoenix Suns @ Dallas Mavericks (Saturday at 6 pm, available through a free live broadcast) and a double header Sunday night. with Houston Rockets @ Portland Trail Blazers (7:30 pm) by Oklahoma City Thunder @ Washington Wizards (10pm).

All that, in addition to Mo showing the elegance of the NBA at Fits of the Week and the panel makes its nominations for this week's Mamba Mentality Award.

