Watch Corey Feldman addressing the crowd after the explosive premiere of My Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys – Full video

Corey Feldman wants you to know that his movie My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys It is not a scam and is doing everything in its power to bring your movie to billions of people. In fact, he wants a distributor to watch the movie and have what he describes as enough courage to watch it. A theater full of people attended the premiere, but technical difficulties prevented viewers from tuning in live. Corey Feldman first attributed the problems to the lawsuit, but then said the site had been hacked. At this point, Corey Feldman has addressed the problem through his own Twitter account and through his publicist that they are working on the site to take the video to the masses.

Corey had planned to hold a live Twitter panel after the world premiere, but after ticket holders couldn't see the movie, he decided that the panel would not be appropriate. Instead, Corey Feldman grabbed a microphone and spoke to the audience he attended. She introduced the film's director Brian Herzlinger, Child USA CEO and academic director Marci Hamilton, and addressed questions from the crowd.

Also mentioned were Bobby Hoffman, a former 80s cast director that Corey believed was Alphy Hoffman's father. Corey named Alphy Hoffman, Martin "Marty Weiss,quot; and Jon Grissom as their child abusers. Although he did not address Bobby Hoffman in the film, he stated that he definitely believed that Bobby was connected to the pedophile ring.

You can watch the full video of Corey Feldman addressing the audience after the premiere of My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys in the video player below.

Corey Feldman announced several times on Tuesday that he and his team are working on ways for ticket holders to watch the full video.

UPDATE IN #MYTRUTHDOC WE HAVE NEVER TALKED TO THE PLATFORM ALL DAY AND THEY ARE GOING ON 2 TRY 2 GET THE SITE UP AND RUN AMD STREAM THIS BY 12AM! SO IF YOU HAD TIX OR YOU CAN USE THEM IN 45 MIN 2 TEST N LOOK THE FILM, IF IT DOES NOT WORK, WE WILL GET THE 2 U FILM, LATER.

What do you think about Corey Feldman's panel?

Are you waiting to see My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys? Do you have faith in Corey that he is going to release the movie for ticket holders?



