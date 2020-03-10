Washington County Deputy on trial for deadly shooting of suicide man – Up News Info

Freshwater, Minnesota (AP) – A Minnesota sheriff's deputy goes on trial this week in the April 2018 fatal shooting of a suicide man with a gun who allegedly told police he wanted to commit suicide while trying to give up.

Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Krook pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the second degree due to the death of Benjamin Evans, a medical emergency technician and a 23-year-old firefighter.

Krook was among the officers who responded to the report of an armed suicide man on Lake Elmo, about 30 kilometers northeast of Minneapolis. The Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension has said that when officers arrived, Evans was holding a gun and said he wanted to commit suicide.

Krook told the grand jury that he had no choice but to shoot at Evans because Evans pointed a gun at him and another deputy, but prosecutors say Evans did not aim at the officers and repeatedly said he did not want to harm them.

Prosecutors said another deputy did not consider shooting Evans during the approximately 40 minutes they tried to negotiate his surrender.

According to a document presented by defense lawyers, Krook told the grand jury that Evans's movements with the gun were approaching "where he is pointing,quot; at the agents. Krook said Evans turned his head to Deputy Michael Ramos, "so I fired, um I just fired."

Krook gave a similar statement to state investigators, saying he believed Evans's gun was aimed at Ramos, the defense said.

Ramos told the grand jury that Evans "did not aim at us, but that he marked us. Like when you move the weapon, we just point in our direction. I don't know if it was intentional or not."

The defense documents also cite a letter that Evans wrote, apologizing to the first responders who would have arrived after he committed suicide.

The selection of the jury in the case began on Monday and opening statements are expected later this week. The evidence is expected to include videos of patrol cars and videos of the Krook body camera. Possible witnesses include Evans's father, several law enforcement experts, sheriff's agents who were in the confrontation and others. It is not yet clear if Krook will testify.

The defense has said the confrontation began shortly after Evans's girlfriend rejected her request to marry him. Prosecutors seek to limit the testimony that would indicate that Evans was suicidal in the days before his death, as well as evidence of his blood alcohol content when he was killed.

Krook is the third Minnesota officer in recent years charged with a murder in service.

Former San Antonio officer Jerónimo Yáñez was acquitted in the murder of Philando Castile in July 2016, and former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor was convicted in the shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017.

