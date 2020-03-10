Volunteers offered $ 4,500 to be infected with coronavirus in an attempt to find the vaccine – Up News Info Los Angeles

– In the race to develop a rapidly spreading coronavirus vaccine, scientists in Britain are looking for 24 brave volunteers.

Hvivo, owner of the Queen Mary BioEmpresas Innovation Center in East London, is looking for volunteers willing to inject the 0C43 and 229E strains of the coronavirus as part of a vaccine development research.

These strains are much less severe than the COVID-19 strain that is currently spreading throughout the world, which gives them similar respiratory symptoms.

%MINIFYHTMLd591690bf1fe3c8b092d3519a552008611% %MINIFYHTMLd591690bf1fe3c8b092d3519a552008612%

Volunteers selected for the program will receive compensation of £ 3,500, or about $ 4,500, according to the Daily Star and the Daily Mail.

Volunteers will remain isolated and on a restricted diet for two weeks without exercise or physical contact with any other person.

Get PAY for having coronavirus: scientists in London will pay volunteers £ 3,500 to get infected in experiments to develop a vaccine https://t.co/EcaNynVRty – Daily Mail United Kingdom (@DailyMailUK) March 9, 2020

Hvivo's plans must still be approved by the UK Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Health Products before testing can begin.

If you are interested in participating, visit the Hvivo website at FluCamp.com.

Researchers in Seattle have also begun recruiting healthy volunteers to participate in a clinical trial for a vaccine developed by the biotechnology company Moderna Therapeutics, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The vaccine trial is expected to be launched at the end of April and will take 14 months, but volunteers do not need to be quarantined. They will receive up to $ 1,100 in total.

Health experts warned that a vaccine is unlikely to be approved in time to stop the current outbreak of coronavirus.