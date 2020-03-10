Vin Diesel's daughter requested this celebration for Fast & Furious 9

Fast and Furious fans have Vin Diesels daughter to thank Cardi Bthe cameo in F9.

On Monday, the actor stopped Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed that he was his 4-year-old daughter Paulina, whom he called after his deceased Fast and Furious lifelong co-star and friend Paul walkerThat suggested that rapper "Bodak Yellow,quot; would be in the highly anticipated sequel.

"My daughter wanted a casting to happen, so Cardi B is in it," Vin told the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "I said,‘ That's a great idea & # 39; while you're listening ‘I like … & # 39;"

After sharing that he proposed to the writers the idea, Jimmy asked if there had been other celebrities on the list A who asked Vin to be in the next movie, to which he replied: "Pretty strange, 20 years ago, you wouldn't have had I thought this, but now we have Oscar winners all asking to be part of the movie. It's strange. "