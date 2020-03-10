Home Entertainment Vin Diesel's daughter requested this celebration for Fast & Furious 9

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
London News Pictures / REX / Shutterstock

Fast and Furious fans have Vin Diesels daughter to thank Cardi Bthe cameo in F9.

On Monday, the actor stopped Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed that he was his 4-year-old daughter Paulina, whom he called after his deceased Fast and Furious lifelong co-star and friend Paul walkerThat suggested that rapper "Bodak Yellow,quot; would be in the highly anticipated sequel.

"My daughter wanted a casting to happen, so Cardi B is in it," Vin told the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "I said,‘ That's a great idea & # 39; while you're listening ‘I like … & # 39;"

After sharing that he proposed to the writers the idea, Jimmy asked if there had been other celebrities on the list A who asked Vin to be in the next movie, to which he replied: "Pretty strange, 20 years ago, you wouldn't have had I thought this, but now we have Oscar winners all asking to be part of the movie. It's strange. "

For the last installment, Vin shared that he was delighted to work with new delivery partners. John Cena Y Helen Mirren, as much as Fast and Furious veteran Charlize Theron. But he assured the night host that there are still cast surprises.

"I can give too much if I do, yes, because there are some secrets that must be kept in the vest for the public because I belong to them," he joked.

Still on the subject of his daughter's crazy requests, the Bloodshot Star remembered the star-filled birthday wish she had for her 4th birthday party. "Last year, she wanted to Post Malone Y Swae lee to act, "Vin said." I don't know what he is going to ask for this year. But she, when I said who you want to come to your party: ‘Oh, I don't know. My friends as an uncle Ludacris. & # 39; That is all."

"But the good thing about it is your daughter, Cadence, 4, and my daughter, were the first friends together, so it's a nice thing, "he continued." So, when you see them playing together, it's like, & # 39; Aw & # 39; ".

See what other stars appear in F9 when I hit theaters on May 22.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

