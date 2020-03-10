Vanessa Bryant publishes a photo of her and her daughters in front of the tribute mural

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and the mother of Gianna Bryant, made a recent trip to a wall painting of Kobe and Gigi.

Vanessa shared the images along with the words of the song "Smile,quot; in the caption.

Since the tragic event, Vanessa has remained quite discreet, sharing tributes on social networks, but according to reports, her friends and family have kept her strong.

"I will not be able to tell you how beautiful your wedding day looks, I will never see my baby walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance with her dad, dance on the dance floor with me or have babies," Vanessa said visibly Emotional during the funeral last month at the Staples Center.

"He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was mine. He was my everything," she said about Kobe Bryant.

"Kobe and I have been together since I was 17 and a half. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector. He was the most amazing husband … more than he could express or express in words I was the early riser, and I was the night bird It was fire, it was ice and sometimes vice versa We balanced each other I would do anything for me I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved me and wanted me more than Kobe. "