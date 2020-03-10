Vanessa Bryant is the epitome of strength and endurance in a new photo with all her beautiful daughters in front of the mural of Gianna and Kobe Bryant

While they were going through pain and suffering, Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters smiled, while paying homage to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and her teenage daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Kobe, Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in late January. Via Instagram, the mourning wife and mother, shared a beautiful photo in which she holds her baby, Capri, eight months, together with Bianka, 3, and Natalia, 17, posing in front of a giant mural of Kobe and Gianna .

Vanessa wore a black suit; Baby Capri was dressed in pink and the sisters Natalia and Bianka combined with navy blue polka dot dresses.

Vanessa accompanied the photo with a moving quote that is the lyrics of the late singer Nat King Cole's song "Smile,quot;: "mile: by Nat King Cole Smile even though your heart hurts

Smile even though it is breaking

When there are clouds in the sky, you will pass

If you smile through your fear and sadness

Smile and maybe tomorrow

You will see that the sun shines for you

Light up your face with joy

Hide every trace of sadness

Although a tear can be so close

That is the moment when you should keep trying

Smile, what is the use of crying?

You will find that life is still worth it

If you only smile

That is the moment when you should keep trying

Smile, what is the use of crying?

You will find that life is still worth it

If you only smile.

Many people rushed into the comments section to share love and prayers with Vanessa and her daughters.

One person said: “Sir, she is strong… I can only imagine it. Bless your soul … ❤️ So much love for them … May God continue to lead you through all the waves of this experience. 💙💙💙 "

This sponsor explained: “I know that she and her children are suffering. But he praised Vanessa Bryant 1000% for his strength and grace during all this. 💙 I love you guys. Kobe would be immensely proud of you, Vanessa. You are strong without measure. @vanessabryant. "

Another sweet message said: “God bless your spirit, mind and body. Give him peace, sir! Healing for her and the girls. Time will improve things, but that pain will be with her for years. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ”

This follower revealed: “Beautiful to see her smile. Both Kobe and Gigi are shining for you and the girls. ❤️ Seeing her smiling means everything in this moment 🙏🏼 May God continue to give you and your family peace and strength to LIVE. ❤️ "

A fifth comment said: "You are the mascot of the international women's day! Thank you for staying so strong and allowing other women who are going through similar situations in your life to find you courage! 💪❤️"

Ad

Fans have the back of this family.



Post views:

3