9 & # 39; Attempt saved. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Geoffrey Kondogbia.



7 & # 39;



Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in his own half.



7 & # 39;



Foul by Mario Pasalic (Atalanta).



6 & # 39;



Failed attempt. It goes high and bad on the left. Carlos Soler (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Geoffrey Kondogbia after a corner kick.



3 & # 39;



Objective! Valencia 0, Atalanta 1. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) converted the left-footed penalty to the center of the goal.



2 & # 39;



Atalanta penalty. Josip Ilicic suffered a foul in the area.



2 & # 39;



Penalty committed by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) after a foul in the area.