Valencia 3 – 4 Atalanta

Josip Ilicic of Atalanta scored four goals in an impressive individual exhibition to take them to a 4-3 victory in the Champions League in the last 16, the second leg in Valencia, which completed an aggregate 8-4 victory, in a Empty Mestalla

Playing in the Champions League for the first time this season, the European adventure of Atalanta continued bluntly, as Slovenian Ilicic scored twice in each half to guide his team comfortably to the quarterfinals.

Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby awarded two penalties in the first half, both converted by Ilicic, on both sides of Kevin Gameiro's draw.

Gameiro headed home a second and Ferran Torres put Valencia ahead at night, but Slovenian player Ilicic completed his hat-trick and then curled up in a sumptuous room when his team reached the quarterfinals.

The stadium on the Spanish side was closed to fans as part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and visitors came from a high-risk area in northern Italy.

Image:

Atalanta celebrates his victory in an empty stadium



However, despite fears surrounding the virus, thousands of Valencia fans gathered outside the stadium to welcome their team bus while trying to cancel a 4-1 loss in the first leg.

"Our hearts and souls are always in Mestalla," said a banner about the empty seats inside.

Valencia started badly, with the hapless Diakhaby knocking down Ilicic in the second minute and the Slovenian turned from the penalty spot to give visitors a dream start.

Gameiro pounced on a loose ball and moved into place at the level, but Gian Piero Gasperini's Serie A team could not be repressed.

Image:

Valencia desperately takes the ball out of the net after Kevin Gameiro's goal



The Italians came forward two minutes before the break after Diakhaby drove into the area to grant another penalty, dispatched by Ilicic.

Remo Freuler crashed an effort against the crossbar for Atalanta, but Gameiro headed towards the center of Torres to level at night after 51 minutes.

The electrical end Torres, recently linked to Barcelona by the Spanish media, pressured the hosts to give them some hope, but the sublime Ilicic closed the tie with two elegant finishes.

The draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League will take place on March 20 at 11 a.m.