US Soccer argues that players must be paid less than men because of the & # 39; skill level & # 39;

The United States Soccer Federation argued in a court Monday night that the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. women's national team has no legal standing under the Equal Payment Act.

In documents obtained by BuzzFeed News, US Soccer claimed that because the players are less skilled than men in football and do not have the same level of responsibilities, they should not be paid the $ 67 million in late payments that are demanding to obtain or receive. Comparable facilities.

The USWNT won the World Cup last summer, while the men of the country failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Still, there is still a financial gap in squad profits that has risen in public attention over the past year. . The USWNT used its World Cup triumph as a platform to defend rights that, it claims, have not been granted fairly.

"The work of a (player of the men's national team) carries more responsibility within US Soccer than the work of a player (of the women's national team)," US Soccer wrote in his response to the lawsuit.

At one point in the presentation, US Soccer described the difference between male and female players as a matter of inherent physical talent, writing among other things that men have a lung capacity and muscular composition superior to women. In an attempt to reach this point, US Soccer made reference to a study that says five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky could never be as valuable as prolific male swimmer Michael Phelps due to biological differences.

"It doesn't matter how great the great Katie Ledecky is," US Soccer wrote, "she will never beat Michael Phelps or her resistance partners in the pool."

A spokesman for the USWNT wrote in a statement Tuesday that the presentation of US Soccer was "simply a simple sexism,quot; and "sounds like it was made by a caveman."

The parties are expected to meet in federal court in May if they do not reach an agreement.