Up News Info mid-morning recipe: Labneh – Up News Info

Emily Parent, a registered dietitian at Coborn & # 39; s, shared this recipe with Up News Info's morning viewers.

Labneh Recipe

Season 2 cups of full-fat yogurt with ½ teaspoon of salt

Strain for 24-48 hours.

Labneh will last 3-4 weeks in the fridge.

Alison Roman's Sizzling Chives and Chives

Mix 2 cups of labneh with 2 teaspoons of lemon juice, salt and pepper.

In a medium skillet, combine 4 sliced ​​scallions (white and green parts), 1 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes, 2 TB of chopped cilantro and ⅓ cup of olive oil.

Cook until the leaves sizzle and the pepper flakes turn the oil into orange.

Spoon seasoned oil over seasoned labneh and serve with vegetables and pita chips.