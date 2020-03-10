Unpublished Pixel 4a gets a full practical review on this leaked video – BGR

%MINIFYHTML65a1961eadc05c4ef2ad430d02e04b7b11% %MINIFYHTML65a1961eadc05c4ef2ad430d02e04b7b12%

The Google Pixel 4a prototype has just appeared in an extensive review of practical filtered video.

Unlike the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL, the Pixel 4a features a modern screen that extends from the top to the bottom of the phone with a cutout for the selfie camera.

Other specifications include a Snapdragon 730 CPU, 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, a 3080 mAh battery and Android 10 preinstalled.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

Google smartphones have never had as much impact as Android phones from Samsung, Xiaomi or Huawei, but the excitement surrounding the Pixel brand reached a record low after the launch of the disappointing Pixel 4. Although the Pixel 4 was technically more Powerful than any other phone Google has ever launched, the uninspired design and general error left a bad taste in the mouth of Google fans.

Meanwhile, Samsung launched another star series (but expensive) in the Galaxy S line, Motorola returned to the conversation with a folding Razr, and several Chinese brands continued to expand the design and specifications, all while Google has been mysteriously silent But the silence It will probably end soon, as the most detailed practical video of the unannounced Pixel 4a we have seen was leaked.

%MINIFYHTML65a1961eadc05c4ef2ad430d02e04b7b13% %MINIFYHTML65a1961eadc05c4ef2ad430d02e04b7b14%

There were too many problems with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to get into all of them here, but perhaps the most irritating of all was the design. While Apple, Samsung and all other notable phone manufacturers went ahead with bezels, notches and small clippings, Google launched a phone that looked like it could have been manufactured in 2013. Fortunately, with the next Pixel 4a, Google seems to have learned its lesson:

%MINIFYHTML65a1961eadc05c4ef2ad430d02e04b7b15% %MINIFYHTML65a1961eadc05c4ef2ad430d02e04b7b16%

As you can see in the previous practical video, the almost final prototype of the Pixel 4a presents a much more modern screen design with a cut in the upper left corner for the selfie camera. The 5.81-inch screen is Full HD + with a resolution of 2,340 by 1,080 pixels and 443 ppi. It also seems to be a 60Hz screen.

By touching the Settings menu, TecnoLike Plus also reveals that the Pixel 4a will feature a Snapdragon 730 CPU, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a 3080mAh battery, all running on Android 10. As expected, these specifications point to A very competitive price, probably in the same range of $ 400 as the Pixel 3a.

We can also see the matte black plastic back panel with what appears to be a single camera and a flash module packaged in a matrix similar to the one found in Pixel 4. After three minutes in the video, you can see the camera in action, and TecnoLike confirms that the camera records 4K videos. The YouTuber also shows a menu that seems to confirm dual SIM support, but we can't really see the SIM tray or trays.

It is worth noting that this is a prototype, and some design elements may change before the launch of the phone, but in all likelihood, this is basically the phone that Google will announce in the coming weeks.