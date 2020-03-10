UN urges Iran to release political prisoners amid the spread of the coronavirus | Iran news

The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Iran said he asked Iran to temporarily release all political prisoners from their overcrowded prisons and plagued with diseases to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 8,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Iran, making it the fourth most affected country after China, South Korea and Italy, according to data from the World Health Organization. Some 291 people died in Iran until Tuesday.

The head of the Iranian judiciary said Monday that authorities temporarily released some 70,000 prisoners to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, as officials reported hundreds of new infections and dozens more deaths across the country.

But the UN rapporteur, Javaid Rehman, said only those who served sentences of less than five years had been released, while political prisoners and others with heavier sentences linked to their participation in protest marches remained in jail.

"A number of dual citizens and foreigners are at real risk if they haven't … (contracted the coronavirus), they really fear the conditions," Rehman told a news conference in Geneva, asking about the fate of rights activists humans. as Narges Mohammadi.

"This is also my worrying concern and, therefore, I have recommended the state of the Islamic Republic of Iran to free all prisoners temporarily released. "

A spokesman later clarified that Rehman was referring only to political prisoners and prisoners of conscience.

& # 39; Too little and too late & # 39;

Before the release announced this week, Iran said it had 189,500 prisoners, according to the report Rehman presented to the UN Human Rights Council in January. It is believed that these prisoners include hundreds arrested during or after anti-government protests in November.

"I am very concerned that hundreds, if not thousands, of protesters arrested in November are currently experiencing difficulties in overcrowded facilities," Rehman said, adding that prisoners should also be subject to extensive testing to detect the coronavirus.

In a February report, Rehman described how overcrowded and unhygienic conditions were causing the spread of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and hepatitis C. Citing prisoners, he said prisoners even had to provide their own soap.

Rehman said Iran's efforts to contain the coronavirus had been inadequate.

"In my opinion, the state has done too little and too late," he said. When asked to give more details, he cited the decision last month to move forward with a parliamentary election involving mass demonstrations in the sacred city of Qom, despite the occurrence of cases of coronavirus.

"Throughout the country, we have heard, and we have information, that initially few measures were taken and that there are still inadequate measures," he said.