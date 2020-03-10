UK lawmakers challenge the government for Huawei "high risk,quot;

LONDON – The conservative government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson narrowly defeated an attempt led by some of its own legislators to ban China's Huawei from building part of the UK's high-speed telecommunications network.

Three dozen conservative lawmakers backed a call to ban "high-risk,quot; companies, such as Huawei, from any participation in the network after 2022.

The measure, which resulted in an amendment to a telecommunications bill, was defeated by 306 votes to 282 in the House of Commons, where conservatives have a majority of 80 seats. About 36 tories rebelled.

Britain angered the United States when it announced in January that it would allow Huawei to supply parts of its next-generation cellular networks, known as 5G.

The United States has banned Huawei as a security risk, claiming that it could give the Chinese government access to the data, and has threatened to cut off the intelligence exchange with countries that do not do the same. Huawei denies that China uses its equipment to spy.

The Johnson government insists it can handle any risk Huawei presents. He says that "high risk,quot; companies like Huawei will not be able to supply the "central,quot; sensitive parts of the new networks. But Britain will allow high-risk providers to provide up to 35% of an operator's least risky radio network.

Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith, who helped draft the amendment on Tuesday, said other key UK allies, such as Australia, had also banned Huawei security fears.

"How is it that we are right and everyone else is wrong?" he said. "The reality is that we are alone in this matter."

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tried to reassure his colleagues, saying the government wanted to further reduce the 35% threshold for Huawei.

"We want to reach a position where we don't have to use high-risk providers in our telecommunications networks," he said, without setting a date.

The conservative rebellion increases pressure on the government to limit the role of Huawei when it presents new legislation on telecommunications security later this year.

Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang said he was "disappointed to hear some unfounded accusations,quot; during Tuesday's debate.

He said the British government's decision was "an evidence-based decision that will result in a more advanced, safer and more profitable telecommunications infrastructure."