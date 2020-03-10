UC Berkeley, San Jose state, SF state cancel classes in person for fear of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLdfa8d4b8d1b1ab9e439abe7c7dc608d911% %MINIFYHTMLdfa8d4b8d1b1ab9e439abe7c7dc608d912%

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – At least five other Bay Area universities are canceling classes in person and preparing for online delivery for fear of the coronavirus, multiple school officials announced Monday.

Three of the largest universities in the region, the University of California, Berkeley, San Jose State University and San Francisco State University, participate in precautionary measures.

Officials from the University of California-Berkeley announced that they would transfer most of their classes to online delivery until at least March 30.

Authorities said they still do not have a confirmed case on the Berkeley campus, but they were making the move to be proactive and stop any possible spread of the community among the student population.

"UC Berkeley's decision to make most classes remote will remain in effect until the end of spring break," university officials said in a social media post.

"Classes that are prepared for remote learning should proceed online starting March 10 (Tuesday)," the official continued. The only classes that will continue on campus will be laboratory classes, studies, physical education and performing arts.

San Jose State University canceled all classes in person from March 10 to 13 while faculty prepares to move to online class distribution, said school president Mary A. Papazian. But the campus will remain open for normal business. Classes in person will go to distributed instruction or fully online from March 16 to 27, when a decision will be made and communicated regarding classes in person.

"While completely online means that all course material is delivered through an online format, a distributed class may include aspects such as synchronous live conferences delivered from one's office or distributed materials that are returned to the instructor through a variety of modalities, "Papazian explained.

San Francisco State University also suspended all face-to-face courses Tuesday through Sunday, March 10-15, school president Lynn Mahoney said in an email to the students. Starting March 16, all instruction will be carried out remotely, but the campus will not close.

"During this time of instruction and remote services, all teaching staff, staff and students will continue to be paid," said Mahoney.

The San Francisco University Academy of Art also informed students and faculty that they will teach all of their classes online for two weeks starting March 11.

The Board of Trustees of the City College of San Francisco had an emergency meeting on Monday night and decided to suspend all face-to-face classes after Thursday, March 12. Spring break from school will also be delayed one week. When students return, all instruction will be administered through online and modified formats.

"We want to align with what the CDC and SF Public Health advise," said board member Ivy Lee. "Let's not interrupt student studies, but keep them safe at the same time."

Advancing spring break will give teachers, staff and administration time to make sure all of their programming is "solid and solid so they can continue with classes," Lee said.

Stanford University made a similar move last week and students at Santa Clara University were told that they could also take classes online as soon as the outbreak continues to grow.

The number of cases of coronavirus in the Bay Area increased to more than 70 on Monday with five new positive tests reported in San Francisco. Unfortunately, Santa Clara County announced its first death, a woman in her 60s, also on Monday.

School officials at UC Berkeley also issued strict guidelines related to campus events.