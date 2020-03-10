TV judge Faith Jenkins marries Kenny Lattimore! (Wedding photos)

Judge Faith Jenkins, star of the Divorce Court of TV, married musician Kenny Lattimore in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 8, as confirmed by MTO News.

The couple married at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles in downtown Los Angeles, where their friend DeVon Franklin officiated the ceremony.

And there were tons of celebrities at the wedding, including Stevie Wonder, MC Lyte, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr. and author Malcolm Gladwell. Stevie Wonder sang "You and I,quot; while the bride walked down the hall.

Judge Faith met Kenny on a blind date through Jenkins' friend, music producer Aaron Lindsey. Initially, Judge Faith just wanted to find someone to help her record Christmas music, but finally Kenny won her heart.

Kenny, 49, was married to singer Chanté Moore from 2002 to 2011. They are the parents of his 16-year-old son, Kenny Lattimore Jr., who was also a groomsman at the wedding.

Here are some wedding images:

FIRST WEDDING PHOTO

SECOND WEDDING PIC

Here is a link to the full article that originally published the images: LINK