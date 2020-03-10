Turner Sports Exec Jeff Zucker: NCAA Tournament "can be a way of emotional and psychological relief for the country,quot; – Up News Info

The coronavirus outbreak has been dominating the headlines in the United States for the past month, but its impact is just beginning to be felt in the world of sports. On Monday, four of the US professional sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS) announced that they would temporarily limit access to locker rooms, without allowing members of the media to enter.

Several sporting events have been played in empty places. The Ivy League has just announced the cancellation of men's and women's basketball tournaments as a precaution. In the midst of all this, the most important events of the NCAA, the men's and women's basketball tournaments in Division I will be held as scheduled, although the governing body is monitoring the situation.

That makes it a difficult place for transmission partners Up News Info Sports and Turner Sports as the chains prepare for the tenth year of their association broadcasting the tournament. At a press conference on Tuesday, WarnerMedia News and Sports president Jeff Zucker and Up News Info Sports president Sean McManus discussed preparations for the tournament, saying that the way they hope to cover the tournament has not changed much .

"As of now, everything is preceding as scheduled," Zucker said. "We are in close contact with them, but this is their decision (of the NCAA) to make, to the extent that it is necessary to make any decision."

It has been speculated that games on several sites may need to be played without fan assistance, something McManus says would not change the company's production in general, apart from the lack of mass shots.

“The production will remain the same. Obviously, it would be a different atmosphere, and we wouldn't be focusing as we usually do, on the excitement of the fans, "McManus said." But, the overall production of the basketball game will still occur as it would be if there were fans in the stands. " .

Both men emphasized that there has been no contemplation of reducing production personnel in response to the current situation, although both said that adjustments would be made for any member of the production team who would feel uncomfortable entering the field in the field. current environment

“There has been no contemplation of that. We are still going to cover all the games and the whole event as we have always done. The reduction has not been contemplated. As is the case in the way we run our business, anyone who feels uncomfortable and does not want to be part of that coverage, although nobody has told us that to be clear, obviously we will take that into account. "

Zucker and McManus expressed some hope that the tournament could be a welcome respite for people across the country who are currently worried about the outbreak.

"I think this tournament comes at an important time in the country," said Zucker. "And I think that, despite the incredibly serious nature of what is happening with the virus, I think the tournament can be a way of emotional and psychological relief for much of the country."

Lead announcer Jim Nantz echoed those feelings later in the call. He then said that if the NCAA makes the decision to play the games without the assistance of fans, it would not affect the preparation of the transmission as much as it could make it difficult for the transmission team to maintain its energy without mounting that. wave of excitement constantly in the air of fans.

“The hardest thing to understand is to call a game with so much at stake without a crowd, without emotion in the building. How would that feel? "Nantz reflected.

That said, the veteran announcer is sure that the team can solve it, there may be more squeals of trainers and trainers shouting in the transmission of what people at home are used to.

With all that in mind, there are some new features established for the broadcast production of this year's tournament. McManus said that, for the first time, there will be interviews with trainers on the floor in the waiting times for media under 12 and under 8. In addition, former Marquette star and NBA veteran Dwyane Wade is expected to join the coverage of the Final Four in Atlanta with studio host Adam Zucker also live in Atlanta. Adam Lefkoe of Turner Sports will provide all game updates throughout the tournament.

Although there is still a lot to be determined around game attendance and how the NCAA will handle that question, both Up News Info Sports and Turner are preparing for another year of March Madness action. Start with the first four ready for truTV on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18.