Turkey expects a new refugee agreement with the EU before March 26 | News

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that a 2016 refugee agreement between Turkey and the European Union must be updated, and expressed Ankara's hopes of reaching a new agreement in time for a summit of the block leaders at the end of this month.

In an interview with the state news agency Anadolu, Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey was ready "for constructive work,quot; on the issue, taking into account the events in neighboring Syria, where a government-led offensive has forced almost one million people to flee to the Turkish border

"If we reach an agreement before March 26, when there will be a summit of EU leaders, this issue will go on the agenda of this meeting," Cavusoglu said.

He spoke a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left the meetings in Brussels with EU and NATO leaders without issuing a joint statement or appearing at a joint press conference, as expected.

Erdogan's trip came when tens of thousands of asylum seekers have tried to break the land border between Turkey Y Greece for days after Ankara announced that it would no longer prevent people from trying to cross into the EU amid the risk of newcomers from Syria.

Turkey, which houses approximately four million mostly Syrian refugees, has repeatedly criticized what it describes as an unfair burden after the 2016 agreement with the bloc to stop the influx of refugees into Europe.

In March 2016, Turkey and the EU agreed on an agreement in which Brussels would provide billions of euros in aid to help Ankara finance housing, schools and medical centers for the refugees it houses in its territory.

But Ankara has repeated accused the block of breach of its commitments under the agreement, including non-visa trips for Turkish citizens and an improved customs union.

"If we are going to develop a roadmap with the EU, we hope they are sincere," Cavusoglu said.

"It is not just about keeping immigrants in exchange for more money," he added, noting that EU visa liberalization and an update of the country's customs union with the bloc must be implemented to help solve the problem of the refugees

While the land crossing on the Turkish side of the Greek border remains open, Erdogan on Friday ordered the Turkish coast guard to avoid risky crossings of the Aegean Sea after hundreds of refugees and immigrants landed in Lesbos and four other Greek islands during the past week.

Idlib broker

Ankara also wants more European support in the province of Idlib, in northwestern Syria, where his troops support the rebels against the forces of the Syrian government backed by Russia.

Turkey and Russia support opposing sides in the protracted conflict in Syria, but last week they agreed to a ceasefire in the northwest of the country after Ankara launched an offensive against Damascus after the death of dozens of Turkish soldiers in recent attacks.

Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that, as part of the ceasefire agreement, Turkey's military will patrol north of a security corridor that is being established around a strategic road in Idlib and Russian forces will patrol the south side.

A Russian military delegation arrived in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss the details of the agreement, Cavusoglu said.

Under the agreement, Turkish-Russian joint patrols would begin along the road on March 15. It was not clear what would happen to the rebel group that will create south of the road. Cavusoglu said Russia will ensure that Syrian government forces do not attempt to enter the corridor along the M4 and that Turkey-backed rebels will remain in place.

He also said that there had been a small violation of the ceasefire by Syrian government forces on Monday and that the Russians had sent them a strong warning.