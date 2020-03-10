Tulisa talks about Bell's paralysis fight caused by a riding accident

Instagram

During an appearance in & # 39; Loose Women & # 39 ;, the former N-Dubz member states that she wants to raise awareness about her neurological condition due to the online trolling she has received.

British pop star Tulisa He opened in his battle with the neurological condition of Bell's palsy after a serious riding accident caused nerve damage to his face.

First N-Dubz The star appeared in the Monday delivery (March 9) of the UK television show "Loose Women", where he revealed that he struggles with the condition that causes facial paralysis resulting in an inability to control the facial muscles of the affected side .

"I do suffer from Bell's palsy. The first time was after a serious riding accident and it caused nerve damage," said the "Young" singer. "There have been times when people have criticized the way I look and my face, not knowing that I am going through a Bell's palsy attack."

"Someone online said it looked like I was having a stroke. I have emergency steroids and I know how to handle it."

Tulisa continued explaining that she is opening up in her struggle to raise awareness about the trolling she has received, as she worries how prolific online abuse has been in the younger generation and the effect it could have on them.

"I think it's such a big problem with this current generation. It's not just about celebrities, but about young people who are having fun," he shared. "Some of the worst comments would be too hard for daytime television. The worst thing you can say about women. I had people who referred to my uncle's death, my mother's mental illness, many threats. The lowest of minima".

Although the singer admitted that she has retaliated in the past, she confessed that she is now "in conflict" and, instead, distances herself from the platforms when things get difficult.

"I published something yesterday but it was for the first time in a few months," he said. "It seems healthy to take breaks."