Trump, Democrats disagree on coronavirus economic proposals | USA News

Washington DC – The president of the United States, Donald Trump, and Congress are moving towards new legislation to support the US economy with competing priorities.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives UU. They want to focus any legislation on helping families that may be affected by the closure of schools and workplaces.

Meanwhile, Trump and Republicans in the Senate have promoted the idea of ​​a temporary elimination of payroll taxes as a way to boost the economy, a plan that many Democrats have rejected.

Trump is expected to announce the full details of his economic stimulus proposal later Tuesday.

Fears about the continued spread of the virus have shaken global markets, with Wall Street experiencing one of its worst days since the financial crisis of 2008. Trump's announcement of a possible stimulus package helped recover some of the losses early Monday. on Tuesday.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met at the White House with private executives from US health insurance. UU. They announced commitments to waive co-payments and provide coverage for coronavirus tests and related medical visits.

Trump said his administration was working closely with the cruise line and airline industry to address the effects of heavy travel falls.

Trump also met with Senate Republicans on Tuesday to discuss his proposals.

The Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Steven Mnuchin, is expected to meet with the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, later in the day to discuss the measures.

After the meeting with Trump, the majority leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, said he hopes the White House can reach an agreement with the House Democrats on the proposals.

& # 39; It's not just a matter of tax reduction & # 39;

But Trump faces political resistance in Congress, where Democrats generally oppose the idea of ​​tax cuts and want a plan focused on the impact of the virus.

Members of the Democratic Party of the House Media and Arbitration Committee emerged from a closed-door meeting at the United States Capitol on Tuesday saying they want to go in a different direction than Trump's.

"What we are discussing is that we need a more integrated approach to this, treating it as a public health issue, not just as a tax reduction issue," said committee chairman Richard Neal.

"I still have to hear something from the administration other than the suggestion of a payroll tax cut. The initial strategy here only demands a much more complicated set of solutions," Neal told reporters.

In the short term, an exemption from payroll tax would help corporate cash flows and put dollars in the pockets of employees who receive regular paychecks.

The president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, and the leader of the minority of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, speak in a press conference that marks the first anniversary of the approval of the legislation of the House to extend the voting rights and improving electoral integrity (Win McNamee / Getty Images / AFP)

"We don't simply accept the fact that a payroll tax exemption reaches the people it needs to reach," he said Representative Dan Kildee, Democratic member of the House Media and Arbitration Committee.

"It disproportionately affects people who earn more money. It works disproportionately against people who lose their jobs," Kildee said.

Democrats said they are looking for legislation, potentially in stages for several weeks, that addresses the coronavirus crisis in the United States and supports the economy.

Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, the main Democrats in Congress, posted a marker of their priorities earlier this week.

"For families, we want to be sure from the point of view of the test, if necessary, that there will be no cost for families," Pelosi told a news conference Monday night.

"For families, if they are affected by the closure of schools and parents have to stay at home, they have to have a medical license because they are affected, they will have medical leave and paid illness related to the coronavirus," said Pelosi.

"What was missing in the president's talk is how he is going to deal with the spread of the coronavirus," Schumer said.

"What are you going to do? So far we have seen statements that belittle the problem, contradictory statements, statements that do not address the problem," Schumer said.

Despite disagreements, sentiment in Congress is urgent.

"We have to work with the president. We cannot allow the discussion to get in the way of achieving something," Kildee said.