Trevor Noah criticizes Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak

Fans of The daily show I know that Trevor Noah is not a big fan of the president of the United States, Donald Trump. He loves to make fun of the controversial businessman who has become a politician, and apparently, the coronavirus has only added fuel to the fire.

Last night, during the March 9 episode of The daily show, the comic criticized Trump for allegedly mistreating the outbreak of coronavirus. Political supporters know that Trump has minimized the supposed importance of the virus since news reports began to come out.

According to Noah, Trump's latest conferences have been confusing. Noah said that one of the most fascinating things about the president is the way he handles the coronavirus response. Trevor said Trump seems to think he is doing a great job when he really isn't.

Noah went on to show a clip of the president stating that he "likes this,quot; and "really understands it." Trump joked that maybe he should have "done that,quot; instead of going to the oval office. Trevor added that he thought the president would find a way to ruin things no matter what job he had.

Trump visits the CDC and assures us that he has no knowledge of the growing outbreak of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/OagdYDv7kR – The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 10, 2020

In addition, Trevor mocked the president's spray tan, claiming that even his tan was not done well. According to CBS, as of March 10, there have been about 26 deaths due to the coronavirus and about 500 infections.

Since the outbreak began, Trump assigned Mike Pence, the Vice President, to handle the response to the epidemic, however, no plan has yet been announced on how to handle it.

While the coronavirus seems scary, other media personalities, such as Bill Maher, have pointed out that there are thousands of deaths from regular influenza every year. During a recent episode of Real time with Bill Maher, the comic made fun of what he described as an international "overreaction,quot;.

According to the Center for Disease Control, since 2010, it is estimated that there are between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths from influenza annually. The CDC reports that last year, there were an estimated 34,157 deaths in the United States from the flu.



