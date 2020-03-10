Travel and the coronavirus: answers to your main questions

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, the question of whether to travel and where it is safe to go has become increasingly complicated. Experts say you need to stay informed. Here, his advice on some of the most urgent questions faced by people who might be considering traveling.

[Do you have questions about coronavirus and travel? Email us at [email protected].]

I have a planned vacation. Is it safe to go?

This is up to you, experts said.

"People need to make an individual decision at this time, weighing the risks and benefits," said Scott Weisenberg, an infectious disease doctor at the New York University School of Medicine and director of the University's Travel Medicine Program.

Dr. Weisenberg said that travelers should check with a health care provider and check the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get the most up-to-date travel notices before making a decision. The C.D.C. has recommended that travelers avoid "all non-essential trips,quot; to destinations with Level 3 travel notices. These countries include: China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.