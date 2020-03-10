Travel and the coronavirus: answers to your main questions

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, the question of whether to travel and where it is safe to go has become increasingly complicated. Experts say you need to stay informed. Here, his advice on some of the most urgent questions faced by people who might be considering traveling.
I have a planned vacation. Is it safe to go?
This is up to you, experts said.
"People need to make an individual decision at this time, weighing the risks and benefits," said Scott Weisenberg, an infectious disease doctor at the New York University School of Medicine and director of the University's Travel Medicine Program.
Dr. Weisenberg said that travelers should check with a health care provider and check the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get the most up-to-date travel notices before making a decision. The C.D.C. has recommended that travelers avoid "all non-essential trips,quot; to destinations with Level 3 travel notices. These countries include: China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.
If you are an older adult or have a chronic medical condition, C.D.C. He recommends that you avoid visiting Japan, which now has a Level 2 travel health notice.
If you are considering boarding a cruise, the C.D.C. recommends that travelers defer those plans, especially if they have an underlying health condition. Cruises group a large number of people very close, which "It promotes the spread of respiratory viruses, such as the virus that causes COVID-19," according to the agency's website.
"For people who are at greater risk, they should think carefully about what is the risk of the coronavirus in the area to which they are going," said Dr. Weisenberg.
If I cancel my flight, will I get my money back?
It depends. Generally, you would have to pay at least a cancellation fee or a reservation fine if you did not buy a fully refundable ticket, which is usually more expensive.
But the coronavirus has severely affected the airlines, and many, including Delta, United and American, are loosening their reservation policies and suspending cancellation or rescheduling fees.
"Right now, airlines are being very useful," said Jonathan Breeze, executive director of AardvarkCompare Travel Insurance, a travel insurance company. "These are not normal circumstances and the airlines are seeing that people are not booking flights, so the airlines are offering commercial flexibility."
I can't talk on the phone with my airline, what should I do?
"Obviously, the 800 numbers are overwhelmed," said Michael Holtz, founder and CEO of SmartFlyer, a luxury travel agency. "Due to the coronavirus and the news, things have simply gone out of control and many people have questions."
On Tuesday, many of the major airlines in the United States informed travelers that they could wait longer to talk to a customer service agent.
"We are receiving more calls than we normally do and their waiting time may be longer than usual," said a recorded message from United. The waiting time was 90 minutes.
Other airlines such as Delta redirected the people who called their websites and their applications, where they could find more information about rescheduling or canceling flights, they were told a recorded message. American had the option of leaving his contact information for an agent to call him back within the next two hours, as much as he could keep his place in line.
Holtz said airline websites and applications are the fastest way for travelers to answer their questions or change their travel plans.
"My advice is to use technology," said Holtz. But in the current situation, when customer service representatives are overwhelmed, it is not recommended to turn to Twitter. "It is not necessarily going to do things faster," he said.
If travelers are lucky enough to have a travel agent, they should contact the agent as soon as possible, as many have direct connections with the airlines, Holtz said.
What about travel insurance?
Insurance companies have very specific circumstances in which they pay if they decide to cancel or interrupt their trip.
Choosing not to travel because you're worried about becoming infected with the coronavirus is not one of them, nor is it a government advice, said John Cook, president and chief executive officer of Quotewright.com, a travel insurance company.
"Those covered reasons are very specific and do not include being afraid of being exposed to a virus and that the government tells you not to travel," Cook said.
The answer has been to buy what is called cancellation coverage for any reason, which costs more, but generally allows you to recover about 75 percent of your money, Cook said.
But that option may be disappearing. Jason Schreier, executive director of APRIL Travel Protection, a travel insurance company with annual sales of more than $ 1.1 billion, said his cancellation insurance company sales for any reason had increased 275 percent since the start of the outbreak. As of last week, APRIL stopped selling updated policies., after its subscribers demanded that the company withdraw them from the market, saying that it was not intended to cover such a concentrated risk among travelers.
"We have never seen an increase in purchases for any reason as we are seeing it now," Schreier said. "It's an unprecedented peak, which caused an unprecedented reaction."
Other companies, such as Generali and RoamRight, have also stopped allowing buyers to update a cancellation policy for any reason, according to the letters they sent to insurance agents.
But others, including Allianz Global Assistance, go in the opposite direction and extend their coverage. Epidemics are generally not included in travel insurance coverage, but Allianz has He said that for a limited time he will consider claims for trip cancellation and emergency medical care for travelers who get sick with the coronavirus. Those who cancel their trips to China, South Korea and the Lombardy and Veneto regions in Italy will also be covered, said Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications for Allianz Global Assistance USA.
Will I be in quarantine when I return?
Possibly.
If you travel to a city that does not have a large number of confirmed cases, or perhaps has no cases, but the number of confirmed cases increases rapidly during your stay, it could affect what happens when you return home, Dr. Weisenberg said. .
"He could be restricted in his re-entry," Dr. Weisenberg said, adding that he could be asked to be quarantined in his home or placed in a special center.
Even if it is not quarantined by health officials, some companies require employees who have been traveling to work remotely, he added. And things are changing rapidly.
"Those responses may vary depending on the continuous changes in public health," said Dr. Weisenberg. "Once we have widespread evidence available, it will be easier for travelers to have a better idea of what the risk is in different areas."
Some places in the United States have declared states of emergency. Can I still travel to those places?
More than 10 states have declared a state of emergency or a public health emergency, including Washington, California, New York and Florida. As a practical matter, that does not affect travel: flights are not canceled and C.D.C. has not issued any travel restrictions. Local and state governments use emergency states to help them change funds, as well as to have the authority to close schools and other facilities.
"You can go there," said Dr. Weisenberg. "The main risk would be for your health."
However, there could be other consequences. Your employer, for example, might decide that you have to quarantine once you have returned to your home state. Check and see what policies exist before traveling.
Should I stay at home?
From now on, Dr. Weisenberg warned travelers that they might be tempted by a cheap airfare to think hard if they should book. His safest option is to limit travel until the world better understands the virus, he said.
"Think about it, don't get tired," he said.
Emily Palmer contributed reporting from New York
